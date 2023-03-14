Walk to keep fit, an optimal solution to facilitate the well being daily life and optimal health at all times. An important rule that should become a routine at any age, but also an activity that doesn’t require excessive effort. For this reason it is a choice of fitness perfect for the category senior, especially for the over 80s who are still very active and attentive to personal well-being. Walking offers innumerable advantages: it is perfect, for example, for preserving the well-being of the bones and tone the muscles and in case of group walks it is very useful for socialize. For a good result it is not important to face a tiring or too impactful training, but to implement a routine related to movement be it constant and appropriate to your physical characteristics. Let’s find out all the benefits together.

Walk, all benefits for seniors

Walking, moving, is a real panacea for health that not everyone takes into consideration. There walkif approached in the right way, can offer tangible results both for the well-being of the organism and of thehumor. In particular and especially for the senior category it is not important that the practice is intense or too impactful, what matters is the costanza and the right approach.

Regular walking improves well-being cardiovascular system so as to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood, those of stress and removing the possibility of running into heart problems. Offers benefits for the joints and for the bones themselves, counteracting the presence of pain, joint discomfort and even the spectrum of motor disabilities. It is also recommended for burning calories, a perfect answer against extra kilos but also against some pathologies such asosteoporosis and diabetes.

Walking allows you to better control the blood sugar levelsparticularly in people who suffer from diabetes 2. And finally, a daily walk has optimal effects on mood, because it removes the specter of depression and increases the absorption of vitamin D. It also facilitates a better brain activity given by the interaction with the outside world and with the environment, which stimulates the connections put in place by the nerve fibers and improving cognitive functions.

Over 80, how much you need to walk to keep fit

To obtain benefits from walking it is essential to show constancy towards the practice, which must not be impactful or tiring. A good success it is given by a daily practice or almost, it is enough alone 30 minutes a day with a firm step but without running. Even at the age of 80, walking is good for you, it could turn into a pleasant routine to include in your usual activities and perhaps to share with your closest friends and relatives. You can also practice while you walk the dog: the important thing is to place the foot carefully, first the heel and then the rest of the insole and toes.

Just wear proper shoes to walk, able to support, support the foot and the rest of the body, for a balanced movement and fluid, without creating imbalances or pain in the hip or even in the knee. In order for walking to be beneficial, it is important to be regular, establishing the days for physical activity so as to insert it into a routine. Maybe just at the beginning of the day, dedicating about thirty minutes to break it into three trances: 10 minutes of brisk walking, to be interspersed with a few minutes of pause and rest, and then resume

The intensity of the walk is not fundamental, but what matters is the duration and the correct movements: it is essential to conclude everything with a healthy stretching. Medical aids for mobility can also be useful, such as a stick or walker to be used to move more stably.