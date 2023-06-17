800 euros for treatments: Expert calls for self-participation from health insurance patients

The economist Bernd Raffelhüschen has again made a proposal for self-participation by health insurance patients. The “Bild” (Friday) said the researchers: “Patients should in future pay the first 800 euros for doctor visits (except for inpatient surgeries) themselves – and thus curb the cost explosion.” Among other things, it remained unclear to what period of time Proposal refers, for example to the quarter or year.

Already in February, Raffelhüschen demanded a deductible

Raffelhüschen suggested in February that those with statutory health insurance should pay a deductible of up to 2,000 euros per year. This met with widespread rejection.

Also read: Economist Bernd Raffelhüschen – economist demands up to 2000 euros deductible for patients with health insurance

After secured finances this year, the coffers are again threatened with a deficit for 2024. Insured persons must therefore once again adjust to rising contributions. The opposition and social organizations sharply criticized this. In the traffic light coalition, demands were immediately made to take countermeasures in other ways.

More on this:

Economist Bernd Raffelhüschen follows up: He has reiterated his demand for a high deductible in statutory health insurance to the Bild newspaper. Insured persons should pay the first 800 euros for medical expenses themselves, after that up to 2000 euros at 50 percent.

The economist Bernd Raffelhüschen demands that health insurance patients pay a deductible of up to 2,000 euros. Personal responsibility is good and important. But this model, when implemented consistently, leads to a nanny state that dictates what we eat and what sport we are allowed to do.