8th Biomedical Conference at General University Hospital of Ciudad Real to Highlight Advances in Research and Collaboration

The General University Hospital of Ciudad Real will host the eighth Biomedical Conference tomorrow, Tuesday. The initiative, organized by the Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Real in coordination with the Integrated Care Management of the province, aims to review notable advances in basic, hospital, and primary care research. The conference also seeks to serve as a meeting point between research and teaching staff and health professionals and highlight the internationally competitive work carried out at a local level.

The Biomedical Conference will be structured into four blocks, examining advances in hospital research, basic-translational research, basic and hospital research, and research in primary care. The inauguration will be led by neurosurgeon, researcher, and neuroscience and neurodegenerative diseases disseminator, Jesús Martín-Fernández. The program will include presentations on differentiated thyroid cancer, gastrectomy, and treatment of rheumatic diseases.

The block dedicated to basic-translational research will feature the participation of professors from the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), addressing advances in the treatment of Alzheimer’s, brain metastases, and glioblastoma. The third block will include the intervention of the professor of the Faculty of Chemical Sciences and Technologies of Ciudad Real, Adrián Tejero, with a conference on the effect of exposure to glutamate during pregnancy and lactation. The fourth block will address relevant issues in primary care, such as educational intervention on healthy lifestyles in adolescents and affective-sexual education in this age group.

The conference promises to be an important event for the local medical community, bringing together experts in various fields to share their research and advances in healthcare.