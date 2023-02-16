A new health emergency is underway, due to numerous cases of Marburg fever. Here is the situation and what WHO is doing.

After the reports received from the Government of Guinea, WHO has decided to act immediately, to prevent the outbreaks from spreading.

But what is this disease? Is it something already known to scientists or a new virus? At the moment, we know that this could be a more serious epidemic than the previous ones, because Marburg virus has struck before.

It is a virus against which there are no vaccines and which periodically makes its appearance in some areas of Africa. It’s about a “relative” virus of Ebola and its effects are devastatingwith a chance of death reaching 88%.

We had already talked last July about the WHO concern about future pandemics. Incredibly, the “prophecies” are coming true.

Marburg fever, how it manifests itself

The Marburg is a highly infectious virus, as experts say. It is also easily transmitted through the body fluids (saliva, urine, blood and semen) but also with direct contact with infected people and even with surfaces or contaminated items (clothes, sheets or medical instruments).

In the most lethal cases death also occurs only after 8 daysdue to the serious state of dehydration and bleeding triggered. Indeed the symptoms associated with the Marburg are precisely fever, weakness, vomiting/bloody diarrhea.

The current situation of the epidemic and what WHO is doing

To date, we know that the WHO intervened immediately after the first reports arrived from Guinea. The most recent news reports of a confirmed death and of others 8 suspected cases together with others 25 con viral hemorrhagic fever.

The affected areas are the district of Kie-Ntemwhich borders the Cameroon and the Gabon, to which the WHO has already sent a specialized team. The will is to stop the spread of outbreaks as soon as possible. As a precautionary measure, thehealth alarm also in Mongomo district: currently more than 4 thousand people are in quarantine.

Il outbreak of Equatorial Guinea is one of the biggest in the last 10 years. In fact, in 2012 in Uganda 18 were identified while in Angola in 2004-2005 there were over 250 cases and at least 225 deaths.

WHO is also sending mobile laboratories and protective equipment for more than 500 doctors and nurses.