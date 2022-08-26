We can all do a lot to fight the belly fatespecially giving more importance to good nutrition and regular exercise.

Have a flat stomach is everyone’s dream. Accumulation of belly fat is more of a health problem than a cosmetic one. There are foods that naturally help burn those harmful fats

A healthy and balanced diet is the first step to achieve the goal of a flat stomach together with the achievement of a general state of psycho-physical well-being. In order to achieve this, not only how much we eat will be important, but also the foods we eat. With the same calories, there are foods that more than others favor the reduction of visceral and subcutaneous fat located on the abdomen.

Conversely, other foods should be avoided as they promote inflammation, abdominal swelling and digestive difficulties, which contribute to worsening the problem. So here is what it must include and what to exclude in the diet to burn abdominal fat.

Abdominal fat, the 9 foods that melt belly fat

It is the case, for example, of some foods that more others contribute to dissolve the grasso that accumulates at the waist, among the most insidious to eliminate. But if the first commonly thought of fat-burning food is pineapple, well, that’s a false myth. This fruit, in fact, is not among the nine best ones that help slim the belly and hips. Let’s see, then, what must not be missing in the diet to lose the annoying adipose accumulations in life.

Diet: the 9 foods that melt belly fat

Let’s start with red fruits, of which many studies now confirm the fat-melting effectiveness: green light, therefore, to everything that is red or reddish such as strawberries, raspberries, red currants, watermelons, cherries, Pink Lady apples, plums and peaches. Whole grains are also excellent, thanks to the contribution of fibers they provide the right energy to the body and support lean muscle mass. Useful fibers are those contained in beans, lentils, oats, quinoa and brown rice that fight cortisol and regulate insulin production.

In the list of daily foods it is also better to add eggs, a precious source of vitamin B and choline from which cell membranes derive energy. It seems, then, a contradiction but healthy fats such as those contained in olive oil, walnuts and avocado are a panacea for the figure as they give a sense of satiety that avoids snacking between meals. Hence, more omega 3 and less omega 6.

We also try to add a good amount of plant-based proteins (for example, peas and rice) to our daily diet, which improve intestinal health. Not to forget, then, the right weekly quantity of white meats and fish as well as the portions of vegetables – especially green leafy and brightly colored ones -.

Spices, herbs and all aromas are also a useful ingredient to improve physical fitness while decreasing the addition of salt. And we conclude with what may seem like a sin of gluttony but is not: dark chocolate. Its benefits (preferably the one with 70% cocoa or more) are many as long as you don’t overdo the quantities.