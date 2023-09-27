9 Foods to Avoid After 6pm for Weight Management and Better Sleep

Avoiding Certain Foods After 6pm Can Help Maintain Weight and Promote Calmer Nights

Many people have heard the saying, “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.” While this may seem like an outdated notion, a recent study suggests that there may be some truth to it. According to nutrition experts, avoiding certain foods after 6pm can help maintain weight and promote calmer nights.

Typically, dinner is served at different times around the world. Some countries like Denmark, Norway, and Finland serve dinner as early as 5pm or 6pm. In contrast, countries like Spain, Greece, and Southern Italy often have dinner after 10pm, especially during the summer months. However, experts argue that the Nordic countries may have it right when it comes to eating schedules.

Nutritionists warn that eating after 6pm can have negative effects on health, weight management, sleep, and longevity. Here are nine foods that should be avoided after 6pm:

1. Fat and mature cheeses: Cheeses such as Gorgonzola, Taleggio, Mascarpone, and Brie are rich in saturated fats and take a long time to digest. Opt for fresh, low-fat cheeses like cow’s ricotta, cottage cheese, or stracchino instead.

2. Fatty meats: Steak or hamburgers can be hard to digest and can cause sleep problems. Lean meats like chicken, turkey, small portions of legumes, or eggs are better options for dinner.

3. Fried foods: Fried foods can cause digestive disorders such as heartburn or reflux. Lighter cooking methods like oven or steam should be preferred, avoiding French fries.

4. Spicy foods: Spicy foods can cause indigestion and raise body temperature, making it difficult to fall asleep. Replace pepper and chili pepper with aromatic herbs like parsley, sage, oregano, rosemary, and basil.

5. Cabbage and cabbage family vegetables: While rich in beneficial nutrients, cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower take a long time to digest and can cause bloating. It is best to consume them during the day.

6. Fatty fish in oil: Fatty fish like salmon, herring, and mackerel require longer digestion than white fish. Preserved in oil can make the digestion process even more demanding. Opt for white fish fillets like cod or hake instead.

7. Ice creams and sweets: Ice creams are high in sugars and calories that are often not burned unless physical activity is practiced. Choose sugar-free sorbets or fresh seasonal fruit instead.

8. Chocolate: Chocolate contains stimulants like caffeine and theobromine, which can interfere with sleep. Milk chocolate is also rich in fat and can strain the liver. Replace it with sugar-free bitter chocolate.

9. Salad: Although considered healthy, salad is made up of various raw vegetables that can be difficult to digest, especially in the evening when the digestive process slows down. Save salad for lunch instead of dinner.

By avoiding these foods after 6pm, individuals can maintain their weight, prevent swelling, and promote good digestion. Additionally, it can help improve sleep quality and overall health.

In conclusion, it’s important to be mindful of our eating habits, especially in the evening. While dinner serves as a time to unwind and enjoy a meal, making wise food choices can have a positive impact on our health and well-being.