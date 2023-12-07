123
Brand name: METRO
Name: 90 FREE-FREE EGGS
Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk
Publication date: December 4, 2023
Documentation
Recall model METRO – 90 FREE-FREE EGGS
(89.8 Kb)
Documentation
04-12-2023 – PDF
(89.8 Kb)
