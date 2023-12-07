Home » 90 FREE-FREE EGGS
Health

90 FREE-FREE EGGS

by admin
90 FREE-FREE EGGS

Brand name: METRO

Name: 90 FREE-FREE EGGS

Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk

Publication date: December 4, 2023

Documentation

Recall model METRO – 90 FREE-FREE EGGS

04-12-2023 – PDF

(89.8 Kb)

See also  Sony also seems to be considering adding ads to the game

You may also like

ON SLEEP DAY THE ASL AND S. ANNA...

Kate Middleton, after the photoshop, CNN will analyze...

UN report: Child mortality is falling to an...

Celebrating World Brain Week: Promoting Brain Health and...

Martusciello replaces Sarri. Latest news LIVE

Kate Middleton, “golden opportunity for Harry and Meghan”....

Falls in old age: managing your worries about...

New pandemic from Brazil, the symptoms and how...

Sick King Charles, the confession after the diagnosis:...

Unicef ​​and WHO: Fewer children are dying early

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy