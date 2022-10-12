The academic year 2022/2023 of the degree courses in medicine and surgery and of the health professions of the University of Padua, which are active in the educational center of the University of Padua, was inaugurated today, 11 October, at the auditorium of the Cassamarca foundation in Treviso. Ulss 2. Currently there are 366 new enrollments, of which 90 for the degree course in doctors and surgery and the others belonging to the six degree courses in health care, 55 for the degree course in dental hygiene, 150 for the degree course in nursing, 17 for obstetrics, 12 for hearing aid techniques, 18 for medical radiology techniques. At the “La Nostra Famiglia” center in Conegliano there are two other courses of study with 58 new students: 28 for the physiotherapy degree course and 30 for the occupational therapy degree course.

In all, Ulss 2 will host 1858 young people including 1212 future professionals who will attend theoretical lessons or internships. They are divided as follows: 298 students of medicine and surgery, 760 for health professions, 154 in “La Nostra Famiglia” as well as 646 young people who are doing clinical internships and belong to external degree courses (from other universities) or are future social health workers . In addition to the teachers, the complex organizational machine also includes coordinators, tutors and internship guides.

«There is a crisis of vocation, both as regards nurses and doctors» underlined the director general of Ulss 2, Francesco Benazzi «the fact that they arrive here in Treviso and then stay is fundamental for us. There is a lack of nurses, so what we have proposed at the university and that Professor Dei Tos (president of the school of medicine and surgery ed) has implemented is that of passing from 150 to 200 people following the nursing degree. This will give us the possibility in the future, in three years, to be able to have the turnover without problems and the nursing homes for the nurses: the goal is to give this area autonomy from the point of view of the nursing staff which is essential for treatment. The second point is to have medical graduates who do their university and specialty excursus but who still come back here because they worked here ».

“There is an increase in the number of members because we asked for it as a company but the world of professionals is also asking for it” explained Alberto Coppe, director of the complex unit of health professionals “Nurses have increased by 50 places, dental hygienists by 25, health assistants by 20 and doctors increased from 70 to 90. The goal is to bring nursing to 200 places. The other degree courses are on a par with last year’s numbers ». The members are 65% resident in Treviso and the immediate hinterland, the remaining 35% from Conegliano and Asolo.

The event was also an opportunity to thank prof. Carlo Agostini, outgoing president of the Degree Course in Nursing and coordinator of the Organizing Committee of the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery, who was awarded a plaque for the commendable work done in recent years to encourage the growth of the Degree Courses in Medicine and Surgery and Nursing in the Treviso office.

During the morning, in addition to welcoming the freshmen, the award ceremony of the winners of the contest “Words … .