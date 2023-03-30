With the warm season, mosquitoes and their bites that cause itching and discomfort arrive, like a sentence. This was revealed by a survey on a sample of two thousand interviewees commissioned by an important company in the sector. The role of climate changes and the multiplication of vectors design an even more complex future for an insect that becomes more and more hateful and dangerous from year to year.

The return of the mosquitoes

“They’re starting to wake up,” he explains Gérard Duvallet, entomologist at the French University of Montpellier- when it’s 15 degrees, then, as soon as the temperatures rise up to 20/25 degrees, I’m, let’s say, in top form». This means that, with the beginning of spring, the process begins which will soon bring the annoying insect into our homes: «Female mosquitoes are particularly annoying – continues Duvallet. It is only they who sting us, while the males feed exclusively on plants. Our blood is used by them to develop eggs and then to reproduce. They inject us with two substances: the first to facilitate aspiration, while the second contains an active ingredient that damages human tissue. This in order not to make us feel pain and therefore to prevent our immediate reaction from killing them».

Il 90% of Italians, worried about its return, believes that the insect is present in their municipality of residence, while 69.3% say they have the feeling that, in the last three years, the percentage of diffusion has definitely increased. The result of a survey, commissioned on a sample of two thousand interviewees by a leading company in the production of mosquito nets, illustrates a relationship which, rightly, can be defined as complex: “We wanted to shed light on one of the problems afflicting citizens during the spring and summer months”, says Marco Marcantoni, CEO of Sharknet, a truly Roman company.

«The confirmation is that it is an issue that practically everyone cares about. L’84,7% of those interviewed go even further and are aware of the health risks and of the fact that a bite can carry pathogens. Finally, West Nile disease is the best known, while the tiger mosquito is the most feared. There Tiger mosquito, precisely. A presence that is a consequence of climate change, changes that could soon bring other unpleasant surprises.

According to recent scientific studies, published on Biology Letters, the advance of the insects, which carry malaria, runs at a sustained pace and it is not excluded that it could soon reach the Old Continent as well: «No alarm, for heaven’s sake. But – continues Marcantoni – it is a question that should not be underestimated. Above all for Africa, which pays a very high price, but also for the rest of the world. Global warming, according to various authoritative researches, multiplies the vectors and therefore the spread of new and old diseases. From the Zika virus to Dengue fever, to the return of cholera.”

How to defend yourself then?

«The first rule -reflects Marcantoni- is avoid waterlogging because that’s where mosquitoes lay their eggs. Pots and saucers must be treated carefully. Then, it is necessary to carry out periodic disinfestations. However, there are remedies also in the following phase, when the insects are, so to speak, just born. Lemongrass is a great remedy, like wearing the right color clothes. Mosquitoes are attracted in order by black, red, gray and blue. Green and yellow, on the other hand, are the colors that best protect humans from bites. It goes without saying that protecting yourself also means preventing them from entering your home. Our pleated insect screens, unique in the world, represent an ideal barrier. We have exported them to 50 countries around the world, making our company an excellence of Made in Italy that makes us proud. From Monterotondo to Florida, passing through Costa Rica, Paraguay and even Vietnam, people ask us to protect them from mosquitoes».