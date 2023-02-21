In Italian public and private hospitals, diagnostic imaging devices such as CAT scans, mammography and magnetic resonance imaging are getting older and older, there are almost 37,000 of those no longer in line with the current level of innovation. 92% of conventional mammograms are more than 10 years old, as are 96% of CAT scans. A photograph of “significant age” was taken by an analysis of the installed Park Observatory of diagnostic imaging technologies, in collaboration with Sirm (Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology) and Aiic (Italian Association of Clinical Engineers).

“Over the years – says Aniello Aliberti, President of Electromedicals and Integrated Services of Confindustria Medical Devices – the installed base has certainly been affected by a series of factors: the limited investments and funding dedicated to healthcare, the lack of attention to innovation in public purchasing policies, the persistence of levels and logics of reimbursement of services that do not incentivize technological modernization.We hope – he adds – that this study can be a useful reference for identifying the technologies on which it is a priority to intervene with the planned investments from the Pnrr”.

In particular, according to the analysis based on data from 2021, equipment older than 10 years includes 92% of conventional mammography, 96% of CT scans (less than 16 slices), 91% of fixed radiographic systems conventional, 80.8% of radiographic mobile units

“The Pnrr – says Antonio Orlacchio of Sirm – has foreseen the modernization of the technological park with the replacement of 3,133 devices installed for over five years. However, the resources of the plan do not appear to be completely sufficient to make up for the critical issues that emerged from the study. And investing in equipment alone is not enough, there is a need for adequate recruitment and economic valorisation of radiologists, technical and nursing staff to ensure effective and complete functioning of the equipment”.

According to Giovanni Guizzetti of Aiic, “the availability of complete data on large diagnostic equipment will allow us, at the end of 2024, to evaluate the impact of Mission 6 c. 2 of the Pnrr, which provides for the replacement of 2,200 large equipment, plus 900 ultrasound It is clear that a replacement plan based only on the age of the equipment, without foreseeing how it is used, in terms of which and how many performances, is at a high risk of inappropriateness. The goal is to arrive at a consensus between manufacturers and distributors, users and technology experts, of criteria that identify what technological complexity is really necessary to produce a given performance and how much performance makes the availability of a large piece of equipment appropriate”.