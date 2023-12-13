50
Product: “96° Alcohol since 1960-River” counterfeit 100 ml bottle
Brand: counterfeit Fiume brand
Substance/Risk: ethyl alcohol mixed with ethylene glycol
Country of origin: Italy
News/Notice: 12/12/2023
Documentation
