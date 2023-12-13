Home » “96° Alcohol since 1960-River” counterfeit 100 ml bottle
Product: “96° Alcohol since 1960-River” counterfeit 100 ml bottle

Brand: counterfeit Fiume brand

Substance/Risk: ethyl alcohol mixed with ethylene glycol

Country of origin: Italy

News/Notice: 12/12/2023

Documentation

photo bottle 1

12/12/2023 –
JPG

(130.0 Kb)

bottle photo 2

12/12/2023 –
JPG

(121.5 Kb)

bottle photo 3

12/12/2023 –
JPG

(449.4 Kb)

bottle photo 4

12/12/2023 –
JPG

(437.1 Kb)

bottle photo 5

12/12/2023 – JPG (0.82 Mb)

bottle photo 6

12/12/2023 – JPG (0.79 Mb)

counterfeit state stamp 1

12/12/2023 – JPG (0.82 Mb)

counterfeit state stamp 2

12/12/2023 – JPG (0.82 Mb)

