a 16-year-old girl dies by electrocution

Tragedy in Montefalcione (Avellino) where a 16 year old girl, Mariantonietta Cutillolost his life, remaining electrocuted in the bathtub. The young woman was talking on her cell phone with a friend of hers, when her phone, which was under chargeslipped from her hand and triggered the short circuit after falling into the water.
The friend with whom the 16-year-old was talking was the one who raised the alarm. The 118 staff could only ascertain the death of the young woman, daughter of a well-known merchant. local. The police are investigating the case. The body was transferred to the “Moscati” hospital in Avellino.