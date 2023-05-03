Home » a 16-year-old girl dies by electrocution
Health

a 16-year-old girl dies by electrocution

by admin

Tragedy in Montefalcione (Avellino) where a 16 year old girl, Mariantonietta Cutillolost his life, remaining electrocuted in the bathtub. The young woman was talking on her cell phone with a friend of hers, when her phone, which was under chargeslipped from her hand and triggered the short circuit after falling into the water.

The friend with whom the 16-year-old was talking was the one who raised the alarm. The 118 staff could only ascertain the death of the young woman, daughter of a well-known merchant. local. The police are investigating the case. The body was transferred to the “Moscati” hospital in Avellino.

See also  The dark dungeon exploration game "Shadow of Neog" officially launched in advance to launch the Android Elite CBT campaign

You may also like

Psychologists, ‘a request for help from the Concertone...

Restless Legs: Medicines help, but so does yoga

The tragic case of Beatrice, the “stone girl”

died of a rare chromosomal anomaly – breaking...

Zuckerberg’s trainer: Martial arts conquers Silicon Valley

Klinikum Bielefeld starts pilot project: 4-day work week...

“Kills like smoke”. The alarm and the frightening...

Healthcare and digital therapies, Parliament wants to speed...

Why childhood diabetes has increased so much in...

Acute myeloid leukemia, a new treatment for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy