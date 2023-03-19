A Courmayeur, the budget of the Avalanche in the gully of the Vees, in Val Veny, is of one dead and one missing. The victim is a 24-year-old Swedish, while looking for the 25-year-old companion. They were skiing off-piste with two other friends, who managed to avoid the avalanche and raise the alarm: they are now in hospital in a state of shock.

The search resumes on Monday morning – The search operations were conducted by the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue and by the Entreves financial police. The rescue operation was made difficult not only by the weather conditions but also by the instability of the snowpack. The two were caught in full by the mass of snow plummeted downstream. The young woman was found immediately, her friends tried to revive her but every attempt was in vain and she died probably due to multiple trauma. The other skier, on the other hand, was dragged downstream for at least 400 metres. The search will resume on Monday morning.

Early warning – The alarm was triggered as soon as the avalanche descended to the valley thanks to friends who contacted the central unit. The Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue has organized two teams on foot – made up of technicians, finance police personnel and a 118 resuscitator – given that the weather conditions (absence of visibility due to the presence of low clouds) prevented the helicopter from reaching the area. To slow down the operations there was also the danger that other avalanches would break off. The four had arrived in Valle d’Aosta on Friday evening for a weekend in the snow. See also "Vaping" increases the risk of tooth decay, tooth loss and even pre-cancerous lesions - breaking latest news

The danger of avalanches – The avalanche danger on Sunday in Val Veny was “considerable”, index 3 on a 5-point scale. According to the bulletin issued by the Valle d’Aosta Region, “especially on very steep slopes facing north, north-east and east, avalanches can involve weak old snow and reach medium dimensions: excursions and off-piste descents require experience in evaluating the danger”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

