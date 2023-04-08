Bologna, 8 April 2023 – Tragedy this morning a Monzuno: a man is died after being swept up from the trunk of a tree.

Read more: Bologna, hiker falls and falls for a hundred meters at Corno alle Scale: injured

Several teams of the fire fighters with the helicopter of the department volo from Bologna.

Read more: Bologna: hikers get lost in the snow of Lizzano. Saved by Alpine Rescue

The accident occurred at 11.20 in Località Monzuno: according to the first reconstructions, the 38-year-old local man would have been crushed by the fall of a tree. The causes of death – still under investigation – are being investigated by i carabinieri.

In place the teams have freed the victim. The resuscitation attempts by the 118 staff were useless.

News being updated