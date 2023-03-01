One more dead on the streets of Rome. A 40-year-old man was hit by an Audi A3. The fatal impact around 2:30 on Wednesday 1st March at Lungotevere Marshal Diaz, shortly after the Duca d’Aosta bridge.

On site the local police, the state police and 118 with an ambulance and a medical vehicle. The man, a foreigner, died instantly. The Audi was seized, as usual, by local police officers of the Parioli group who are investigating to reconstruct the dynamics. That stretch of road, illuminated, would have no pedestrian crossings.