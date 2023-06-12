Home » A 54-year-old man found dead at home, his father found dead in the car: murder-suicide hypothesis
Giuseppe Basso, 54, was found dead in his home in Mariglianella: he has several puncture wounds and stab wounds on his body. His father Telesforo, 79, was instead found dead in the car. Investigations entrusted to the carabinieri.

Two corpses and a hypothesis that is increasingly gaining ground, that of murder-suicide. The body of a 54-year-old man was found today evening, Sunday 11 June, in his home in Mariglianellain the province of Naples: the victim is Joseph Low. The 54-year-old’s body was found on the floor of an apartment at number 5 via Turinwhere the man lived: the corpse presents numerous stab and stab wounds. Shortly thereafter, the father of the 54-year-old Low Telesphorus79, was found dead in his car.

The carabinieri, alerted by 112, intervened in the home of the 54-year-old and made the macabre discovery; on the spot, for the findings of the case, the soldiers of the Investigative Nucleus of Castello di Cisterna and the public prosecutor on duty also intervened, who ordered the investigations of the case on the body.

Shortly after, late today, the discovery of the other body, that of Telesforo. The 79-year-old was found inside his car, parked in the area in front of the Castello di Cisterna cemetery: the man allegedly shot himself in the passenger compartment after killing his son. The investigations by the carabinieri continue on the matter, which is still smoky.

Also in the province of Naples, a Giugliano to be precise, the State Police instead investigates another corpse, that of Ehiosun Clement35 years old: the body was found in a house in cross Ponte Riccio. In this case, the 35-year-old’s body was found lying on the bed, in a pool of blood, with a large wound in the abdomen.

