Home » A 56-year-old dies, his wife and son are in serious trouble
Health

A 56-year-old dies, his wife and son are in serious trouble

by admin
A 56-year-old dies, his wife and son are in serious trouble

A terrible clash between two cars took place at the gates of Arezzoin Tuscany, with the sad balance of a died and two seriously injured. The dynamics ofaccident is under investigation by investigators. The frontal took place between a Porsche and a Skoda along the Sp 21 that connects What a Indicator around 4pm on Tuesday 9 May.


Fatal accident on the outskirts of Arezzo: one dead and two injured

As ‘Arezzo Today’ reports, the clash took place around 4 pm along the Sp 21 – adds ‘Repubblica’ – which connects What a Indicatorin the Aretino area.

The vehicles involved are a Porsche and a Skoda, respectively occupied by a trusted tenant of the owner and by a family, father, mother and son.

A fatal accident took place on the outskirts of Arezzo. A 56-year-old was killed in a collision between his Skoda and a Porsche


For the moment, the dynamics of the accident are being examined by the investigators. The impact was very violent: the Skoda on which the victim was traveling with her family was bumped off the road, as ‘Republic’ writes.

The Skoda was traveling towards Indicatore, while the Porsche was coming from the opposite direction towards Chiani.

The rescues

As ‘Republic’ writes, the conditions of the family aboard the Skoda showed up right away serious. The 56-year-old driver died in Arezzo hospital shortly after arrival; his 50-year-old wife was airlifted to Careggi while their 25-year-old son was taken to Le Scotte di Siena.


The driver of the Porsche, writes ‘Toscana Media News‘, remained instead unharmed. According to the local newspaper, the family on board the Skoda was bumped outside the cockpit. The Porsche, on the other hand, only lost one wheel.

In addition to the medical personnel, the firefighters and the local police also arrived on the scene.

The accident in Santarcangelo

In the past few hours, another tragedy has struck Santarcangelo, in the Rimini area, where a French tourist aboard hers bicycle was hit by a truck.


The woman was 70 years old and was on vacation with her husband and other friends. According to an initial reconstruction, the accident would have occurred while the driver of the truck was trying to overtake the woman who was pedaling with her group at that moment.


Photo source: iStock

See also  University students disembark in Ortona and the university-run Long-Term Care Medicine reopens

You may also like

Pediatric Anesthesia Incident Response: Anesthesiologists Emphasize Safety of…

From Nicola Porro to Pino Insegno, here are...

Relief at the front door: tools for carers

Tumors: the importance of staging | Nurse Times

Over 60, which fruit helps you sleep better

will have to pay 5 million to Jean...

can it be used for the prevention of...

Mitochondria: This is how we keep our cell...

SaluteSex – The podcast: living sex well according...

Better not to wear these

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy