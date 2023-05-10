A 56-year-old dies, his wife and son are in serious trouble

A terrible clash between two cars took place at the gates of Arezzoin Tuscany, with the sad balance of a died and two seriously injured. The dynamics ofaccident is under investigation by investigators. The frontal took place between a Porsche and a Skoda along the Sp 21 that connects What a Indicator around 4pm on Tuesday 9 May.





Fatal accident on the outskirts of Arezzo: one dead and two injured

As ‘Arezzo Today’ reports, the clash took place around 4 pm along the Sp 21 – adds ‘Repubblica’ – which connects What a Indicatorin the Aretino area.

The vehicles involved are a Porsche and a Skoda, respectively occupied by a trusted tenant of the owner and by a family, father, mother and son.

A fatal accident took place on the outskirts of Arezzo. A 56-year-old was killed in a collision between his Skoda and a Porsche





For the moment, the dynamics of the accident are being examined by the investigators. The impact was very violent: the Skoda on which the victim was traveling with her family was bumped off the road, as ‘Republic’ writes.

The Skoda was traveling towards Indicatore, while the Porsche was coming from the opposite direction towards Chiani.

Maybe it can interest you Three injured in the accident on the Casamassima state road 100 due to a collision between a truck and a car: the road closed

The rescues

As ‘Republic’ writes, the conditions of the family aboard the Skoda showed up right away serious. The 56-year-old driver died in Arezzo hospital shortly after arrival; his 50-year-old wife was airlifted to Careggi while their 25-year-old son was taken to Le Scotte di Siena.





The driver of the Porsche, writes ‘Toscana Media News‘, remained instead unharmed. According to the local newspaper, the family on board the Skoda was bumped outside the cockpit. The Porsche, on the other hand, only lost one wheel.

In addition to the medical personnel, the firefighters and the local police also arrived on the scene.

Maybe it can interest you Frontal in via Pomposa in Ferrara, one dead in the collision between a car and a van after the Bigoni bridge

The accident in Santarcangelo

In the past few hours, another tragedy has struck Santarcangelo, in the Rimini area, where a French tourist aboard hers bicycle was hit by a truck.





The woman was 70 years old and was on vacation with her husband and other friends. According to an initial reconstruction, the accident would have occurred while the driver of the truck was trying to overtake the woman who was pedaling with her group at that moment.



