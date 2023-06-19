a baby with myelitis will walk again

And’surgery for acute flaccid myelitis for transferring nerves to a child under two years of age could allow him to recover the function of a paralyzed leg. The intervention, defined as pioneering, was carried out at theRegina Margherita Children’s Hospital of Turin. This is the first time this has happened in Europe.

The 8-month-old boy has been fighting against one acute flaccid myelitis. It is a serious disease that mainly affects young children. The first symptoms are common to many pathologies, such as the flu. Here comes the fever and some breathing difficulties. Then severe muscle fatigue and finally paralysis.

OSurgical operation for acute flaccid myelitis: connect healthy nerves to injured ones

The innovative procedure implemented in the Città della Salute of Turin provided for the repositioning of healthy nerves, unaffected by myelitis, in order to be able to transmit impulses to the parts injured by the disease. The surgery lasted seven hours. Specialists have connected healthy nerves to paralyzed ones. In this way they created a network to transmit signals to brain cells to recover movement of the limb affected by acute flaccid myelitis.

The surgery was carried out by surgeons Paolo Titolo, Bruno Battiston and Nathalie Bini under the supervision of Amy Moore, from Ohio State University, considered one of the world‘s leading experts in the sector.

The satisfaction of the child’s family

Of course now it will take a long time for the limb to recover, but for the parents it is already a great relief. “Even a partial and incomplete recovery of leg function will be a success. And in any case, something incredible has been done in Turin», says the father of the child, in an interview with Ansa.

«To understand how things will go we will have to wait months. Full recovery would be great, but we believe it won’t be possible. However, the partial restoration of motor skills will also be a success. Our son will be able to move more easily.”

Surgery for acute flaccid myelitis opens hope for new treatments

Now surgery opens the door to new treatment opportunities for acute flaccid myelitis, which has no specific treatments, nor vaccine. This new medical breakthrough could give real hope to many children affected by this neurological disease.

