The habit of crossing your legs when sitting is shared by many people. Whether it’s knee or ankle height, it’s undoubtedly a comfortable and extremely common position but it can actually hurt us. Here’s why.

Because it hurts to keep your legs crossed for a long time

Crossing your legs partly for practicality partly because it is an almost iconic gesture that seems to give us an almost femme fatale tone, in reality it could be very harmful to our body.

To highlight the health consequences of this automatism, a scientific article published in the journal The Conversation by Professor Adam Taylor, director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Center of Lancaster University.

Especially when you cross your legs for a long time, there would seem to be the possibility of serious imbalances at the level of the pelvis, legs and back. With associated imbalances in the spine, lumbar tension and increased pain in the cervical area. This is because a part of the body would get used to being less exploited and therefore weaken.

It would also impact the scoliosis riskdeformities and greater trochanter syndrome (pathology that affects both the hip and the inner thigh) and can finally cause nervous pathologies that result in annoying tingling.

Furthermore we have to consider aincreased blood pressure, the risk of varicose veins and sensitive capillaries and even increased water retention.

So crossing your legs is anything but a “basic instinct” indeed it can also increase the annoying cellulite.

Of course, this doesn’t spare men either! Although the percentage of men who cross their legs is lower, the position is also for them it is not without risk. In fact, several studies would highlight how the position would affect the production of sperm. This is because keeping your legs crossed increases the temperature of the testicles which, however, must be kept within a certain level in order for sperm to be produced.

The ideal posture and 4 pro-tips for your legs

Sedentary office life is clearly not a panacea for our legs, but it can be resorted to small tips to improve the situation, beyond the classic evergreen of drinking water frequently.

An upright posture and feet firmly planted on the ground are very important, a small platform under the desk would also be useful to facilitate blood circulation. It would also be helpful, if possible, to walk for at least 5 minutes every hour, or otherwise move your legs and feet to allow for that minimum of beneficial motion. Abandon high heels and pumps best friends of varicose veins in favor of flat shoes (not visible behind the desk!)

Finally, we come to grandma’s 4 tips and remedies, for make your legs relax:

• immerse your legs in warm water and salt for about 20 minutes or alternatively a warm shower

• drink a glass of orange juice before sleep

• integrate foods rich in calcium, vitamin E and fiber into your diet

• keeping a pillow under your feet at night can greatly alleviate the tiredness of the latter

