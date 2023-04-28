“A bad slip on the Def but it’s not a political signal”

breaking latest news – The majority goes under the Camera on the budget slippage. For six votes, the centre-right does not reach the required quorum of 201 yes (the absolute majority) and stops at 195 votes in favor (105 abstentions – Pd, M5s and Third pole, with the exception of Roberto Giachetti who votes in favor – and 19 against – the deputies of Avs). Outcome that makes it impossible to proceed with the subsequent vote on the resolutions to Def. The owner of the Mef, Giancarlo Giorgetti, assists in the Chamber, while an incredulous president on duty, Fabio Rampelli, suspends the session to the applause of the opposition.

Therefore, everything has to be redone: an urgently convened CDM, which lasted only a few minutes, to prepare a new report. Then the Budget Committee of the Chamber met in the evening for the quick examination of the new report on the deviation (while that of the Senate will meet tomorrow morning) and then the new passage in the Chamber: the Montecitorio Assembly is convened on Friday at 9, with the Voting expected around 11.30.

The objective is a decree to cut the cost of work

The Chamber of Palazzo Madama will instead meet at 2 pm. A sprint necessary to collect the ok for the Def and the deviation and therefore convene, as scheduled, the meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 1st with the aim of approving the decree which will contain the cut in labor costs. A setback for the majority and the government that the premier Giorgia Meloni he does not hesitate to define “a bad slip” but which does not represent a political signal”.

From London, where he is on an official visit, Meloni speaks in no uncertain terms of a “bad impression”, calling “everyone to responsibility” and guarantees that the CDM on May 1st will take place.

“We are not saving ourselves and no one should be saving money. But frankly I don’t think it was a political signal, paradoxically it actually happened due to an excess of security”, explains the premier. “Now we need to make a further consideration on the parliamentarians on a mission, but I don’t see a political problem in it. The Def will be approved, we will keep our commitments”, insists Meloni. The Prime Minister’s reference is to the absences of the deputies, which led to the “slip“.

Those absent from the vote

In all, scrolling through the tables, the majority lacks 45 votes. But we must distinguish between justified absences, and deputies not present at the time of the vote but not on mission. In detail, 14 FdI deputies did not participate in the vote, 9 of whom were on mission (103 out of 117 voted); 14 deputies from the ranks of Forza Italia who were not present at the vote, of which 5 were on missions (30 out of 44 deputies voted); 15 instead non-participants in the vote in the League, of which 4 on mission and it should be noted the absence of Umberto Bossi due to illness (50 out of 65 voted). Finally, out of 10 deputies from Noi Moderati, 8 out of 10 voted. So, summing up, 5 so to speak unjustified absentees from the ranks of FdI, 9 in Forza Italia and 11 in the League.

“The problem is that the deputies don’t know, or don’t realize”, commented minister Giorgetti, according to whom, however, “there is not a political problem”. And after the incident in the Chamber, on the group chat FdI it is read: “Attendance required tonight in committee and tomorrow in the Chamber from 10:00 until the end of work”. In short, the imperative to close ranks comes from the majority. vote, arguing that it was not a rejection due to more votes against than those in favour. But regulations, practices and institutional contacts at various levels make the attempt desist. A new report on the deviation and a new vote, ex novo, are needed.

“One of two things: either we are faced with an episode of unforgivable sloppiness or with full-blown proof of the divisions of the majority. In both cases, the total inadequacy of this government and this majority is demonstrated, which will have to answer before the country” , says Pd secretary Elly Schlein. “We are amateurish, the problem is that Italy and its credibility are paying for it,” she concludes. In the Chamber, the oppositions demand that the government go to Colle immediately, because what happened “is a sensational political fact”, articulates the group leader dem Chiara Braga.

The M5s group leader, Francesco Silvestri, shares the same opinion, according to which the prime minister should “go to the Quirinale immediately”. The deputy head of the Avs Marco Grimaldi also thinks so. “It was a slip that also serves as a lesson”, admits the group leader of FdI Tommaso Foti. “Frankly, there’s little justification for making a slip like this on a subject that’s very important to us,” he adds.

Go to the article