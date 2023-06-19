A battle for women

Breast cancer is a major health concern for women worldwide. Early diagnosis of this disease is essential to ensure prompt treatment and improve survival prospects. However, a common question arises: is it possible to detect breast cancer early? In this article, we will explore the various methodologies and technologies available to detect this form of cancer in its early stages.

Breast cancer screening methods

Clinical examination

One of the main ways to detect breast cancer early is a physical examination by a specialized doctor, such as an oncologist or gynecologist. During this visit, the medical professional palpates the breast for any lumps, masses, or abnormalities. This clinical examination can be the crucial first step in identifying signs of potential breast cancer and can provide an initial indication as to whether further diagnostic investigations are needed.

Mammography

Mammography is one of the most common screening methods for early detection of breast cancer. This procedure uses low-dose X-rays to get detailed pictures of the breast tissue. During a mammography, the breast is pressed between two plates to get a better view of the details. The goal of mammography is to detect the presence of suspicious lumps or calcifications that could indicate the presence of breast cancer.

Breast ultrasound

Breast ultrasound is another screening tool that can be used to detect breast cancer early. This technique uses ultrasound to generate images of the breast and can be particularly useful for differentiating solid lesions from fluid-filled cysts. Breast ultrasound can provide additional information for the diagnosis and evaluation of any suspicious masses.

MRI

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a very sensitive imaging technique that can be used for the early detection of breast cancer. MRI may be recommended in high-risk women or in situations where other screening methodologies have yielded inconclusive results. This exam provides detailed images of the breast tissue, allowing for better evaluation of suspicious lesions.

Breast tomosynthesis

Breast tomosynthesis, also known as three-dimensional mammography, is an advanced imaging technique that combines traditional mammography with a series of low-dose images acquired from different angles. This method creates a more detailed view of the breast tissue, reducing overlapping structures and improving the ability to detect any abnormalities.

Blood test

Some blood tests can provide useful information in the context of early detection of breast cancer. For example, the CA 15-3 test and the CA 27-29 test can be used to monitor the levels of specific tumor markers in the blood of women with a history of breast cancer. However, it is important to emphasize that these tests are not stand-alone screening tools and must be used in conjunction with other diagnostic methods.

The role of breast self-examination in early cancer detection

Breast self-examination is a practice in which a person independently examines their breasts for any lumps or abnormalities. Although self-examination can contribute to body awareness, it is not considered an effective screening method for early detection of breast cancer. Scientific studies have shown that self-examination can lead to a high rate of false alarms, generating anxiety and stress in women, without significantly reducing breast cancer mortality. Therefore, it is important to emphasize that self-examination does not replace regular medical screening exams, but can be considered as an additional self-monitoring practice.

Why is early diagnosis important?

Early detection of breast cancer is of paramount importance for a variety of reasons. First, detecting breast cancer in its early stages increases the chances of effective treatment. When cancer is found in advanced stages, it can be more difficult to treat and may require more aggressive surgery, such as a mastectomy (complete removal of the breast). Secondly, early diagnosis can help improve patients’ quality of life, avoiding or reducing the need for more invasive therapies and reducing the risk of long-term complications.

Conclusion

Early detection of breast cancer is a crucial goal in the fight against this disease. Through a combination of clinical tests and advanced imaging technologies, breast cancer can be detected in its early stages, allowing for timely treatment and improving the chances of recovery. It is important to emphasize the importance of regular screening tests, such as mammography, for women in the appropriate age range or for those with high risk factors. Early detection is a powerful weapon in the battle against breast cancer and can make a difference in the lives of many women.

Statistics:

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, accounting for 25% of all diagnosed cancers. (Source: World Health Organization) Women with a family history of breast cancer have an increased risk of developing the disease. (Source: American Cancer Society) Five-year survival for breast cancer depends on the stage of diagnosis, with a survival rate of more than 90% for localized cancers. (Source: American Cancer Society) Sources

