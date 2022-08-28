It is rumored that Apple will launch the Apple Watch Pro with a large diameter of 47mm for the first time this year. (Picture / Apple’s official website, schematic diagram only)

Apple will hold a fall conference in the early morning of September 8. In addition to the new generation of iPhone 14 series, the protagonist of the main event may also have the eighth-generation Apple Watch smart watch. According to Japanese tech blogger Mac Otakara, Apple has also prepared a new “One More Thing” product for this year’s fall conference, which is the first “Apple Watch” with the largest screen in history and a 47mm case size. Pro”, with the top version of the extreme sports positioning as the appeal.

Unlike the previous Apple Watch series that used a curved screen, it is reported that the top version of the “Apple Watch Pro” will be changed to a completely flat screen to improve the durability of the watch to cope with high-intensity extreme sports. needs of the population.

Please read on…

It is worth noting that the Apple Watch Pro is not only equipped with a 47mm case that has been seen for the first time in history, it is estimated that it will also use a harder titanium alloy material, and it is also equipped with an upgraded version of the S8 chip and a low-power mode. Motion tracking, battery life, and drop- and crash-resistant protection.

Foreign media draws a hypothetical Apple Watch Pro conceptual design based on rumors. (Photo flipped by 91Mobiles)

Since the top-level version of Apple Watch Pro is aimed at professional athletes, the estimated price is definitely not cheap, and the rumored price may fall to $900 in the case of comprehensively improving the overall performance and protection performance. Between US$999 (approximately NT$27,300 to 30,300).

you might also want to see

Apple Watch Series 8 countdown! Sales of “two cheap old models” have grown instead

No need to draw, no need to grab, now use the APP to watch the news to ensure that you win the prize every day, I download the APP and press me to watch the event method







