A biobank with 5 million samples for research at the ISS – Medicine

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità has announced the signing of the agreement for the construction of ‘Viva’, a biobank that will collect, store and make human, animal and environmental biological samples available for research purposes.

Viva will be one of the largest Italian research biobanks: located in the area of ​​the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, it will cover approximately 700 square meters and will be able to contain up to 5 million samples. It will be carried out in collaboration with the Siad group, which developed the entire project for the Institute for a value of 3.5 million euros. It will be ready in the first half of 2024.

The facility will be divided into three areas: one for samples collected according to the highest quality standards; one for historical samples, which could be useful for future research; the third is intended to host samples from other structures facing critical situations for transitory periods.

“A biobank of this level that guarantees perfect conservation of biological samples and related data is the fundamental prerequisite for the quality and reliability of the resulting research”, says the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Silvio Brusaferro.

