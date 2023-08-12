A bioengineered tool unmasks cancer cells. « Medicine in the Library

A bioengineered tool unmasks cancer cells.

Cancer cells can evade the body’s immune defenses by exploiting a normally useful and ubiquitous group of molecules known as mucins. Now, Stanford University researchers have engineered a biomolecule that specifically removes mucins from cancer cells, a discovery that could play a significant role in future cancer therapies.

Stanford researchers have engineered a biomolecule that selectively cuts sugar-coated proteins called mucins off cancer cells. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The solution devised by the research team led by the Stanford researchers is essentially an enzyme-based scissor composed of a mucinase — a protein-cutting enzyme (called a protease) that specifically cuts mucins — fused with a cell-targeted nanobody. tumors (an antibody fragment). This two-part biomolecule targets and selectively cuts only mucins associated with specific cancer cells.

This study, conducted on lab-grown human cancer cells and in mouse studies that simulated human breast and lung cancer, found that biomolecule treatment significantly reduced tumor growth and increased survival.

Read the full text of the article:

Design of a mucin-selective protease for targeted degradation of cancer-associated mucins.

Pedram, K., Shon, D.J., Tender, G.S. et al.

Nat Biotechnol (2023).

Fonte: Department of Chemistry and Sarafan ChEM-H, Stanford University

