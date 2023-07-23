Home » A biomedical compound has the potential to stop the spread of breast cancer. « Medicine in the Library
A biomedical compound has the potential to stop the spread of breast cancer.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 23, 2023

University of Liverpool researchers have created a biomedical compound that has the potential to stop the spread of breast cancer. The document published inBiomoleculesdetails these early findings.

The research team from the University has previously found that specific proteins are involved in the metastatic process; these proteins are different from those involved in the production of the primary tumor. One such example is a protein called “S100A4“, and is the protein chosen by the research group as a target for the identification of chemical inhibitors of metastasis.

S100A4 overexpression proves to be independent marker for breast cancer progression

Researchers have discovered a new compound that can specifically block the interaction of this metastasis-inducing protein S100A4 with its target inside the cell.
This compound now works at very low doses to inhibit metastasis-associated properties, a more than 20,000-fold improvement over the original unarmed inhibitor, with virtually no toxic side effects. Furthermore, in collaboration with Chinese researchers from Nanjing Medical School, they demonstrated that this compound inhibits metastasis in similar metastatic tumors in mice, suggesting a potential therapeutic role.

Read the full text of the article:
Targeted Destruction of S100A4 Inhibits Metastasis of Triple Negative Breast Cancer Cells.
Ismail, T.M.; Crick, R.G.; Du, M.; Shivkumar, U.; Carnell, A.; Barraclough, R.; Wang, G.; Cheng, Z.; Yu, W.; Platt-Higgins, A.; et al.
Biomolecules 2023, 13, 1099. Published: 10 July 2023

Fonte: University of Liverpool

Related articles:
Ismail, N.I., Kaur, G., Hashim, H. et al. S100A4 overexpression proves to be independent marker for breast cancer progression. Cancer Cell Int 8, 12 (2008).

