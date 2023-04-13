A molecule associated with high levels of a neurotoxic protein can be used to predict Alzheimer’s risk years before symptoms appear.



The research to arrive at an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is enriched by a new, precious ally: the levels of some sugars present in the blood can be exploited, together with other elements, to predict the risk of develop this widespread form of dementia.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet (Sweden) have in fact discovered that the amount of glycans (sugars found on the surface of cells) in the blood is associated with levels of tau, a protein that usually helps neurons function, but which when it malfunctions – as in Alzheimer’s disease – forms tangles that hinder communication between nerve cells and determine their death. In the study, published in the scientific journal Alzheimer’s & Dementiathe team found that blood glycan levels can be used as a form of early disease screening.

Fight against time. While there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s, clinical studies show that the best results from therapies that contain symptoms are achieved when interventions can be made early, before the disease’s characteristic accumulations of tau and amyloid beta proteins cause a death. extension of nerve cells. The Swedish group had already demonstrated in the past that in patients with Alzheimer’s there is a link between glycan levels and tau protein levels, but at the time it had happened through analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid, the fluid that supplies the central nervous system and which can be taken only with invasive procedures.

Increased risk. In the new study, the scientists measured the levels of glycans with a simple blood test, and found that the levels of a particular component of these sugars are already altered in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. In this first block of analysis involving 233 participants in a Swedish National Study on Aging and Care in Kungsholmen, patients with matching levels of glycans and tau protein were twice as likely to develop a Alzheimer’s-type dementia. “We further demonstrate that a simple statistical model that takes into account blood glycan and tau levels, the genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s APOE4, and the results of a memory test can be used to predict the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer with a reliability of 80%, almost 10 years before symptoms such as memory loss appear» explains Sophia Schedin Weiss, one of the authors of the work.