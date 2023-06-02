A blood test to diagnose 50 different types of cancer

LONDON – It’s called Galleri Test and it seems destined to prove to be a fundamental contribution, if not a keystone, to help diagnose early – with excellent levels of accuracy and the non-invasive simplicity of a blood test – as many as 50 different types of cancer, including some of the most widespread and deadly. This is certified – albeit in preliminary terms and with all the necessary precautions – are the results of a large-scale experiment, the first of this size in the world, conducted in recent months on thousands of people by the British National Health Service (NHS ).

Results defined as “promising” or even “exciting” by researchers from the United Kingdom, according to what media such as the BBC or the Times clearly report, anticipating the contents of a paper drawn up in view of a conference organized in Chicago by the prestigious American Society of

Clinical Oncology. The experiment carried out across the Channel of this test, developed by the laboratories of the Californian pharmaceutical company Grail, involved 5,000 patients with suspicious symptoms who went to hospitals and public clinics in England or Wales.

And it gave birth to a score of correct positive diagnoses in about three quarters of the cases, as subsequently confirmed by the counter-test of more traumatic or expensive traditional methods such as biopsies and ultrasounds. Also helping doctors, in 85% of them, to identify exactly the point of onset of various tumors: from the head and neck area, to the throat, to the pancreas, to the lungs, to the intestine. The University of Oxford, which participated in the screening, underlined in a note that it is an experimentation process that has not yet been concluded, a “work in progress” to be completed with further studies and checks.

But he nonetheless expressed optimism that we may be faced with the prospect of a new effective tool, available to clinicians, for a timely diagnosis of various oncological pathologies. 75% of people tested positive did indeed have cancer, according to published numbers. While only 2.5% of false negatives were revealed by other diagnostic means. Figures that according to the professor Mark Middleton, professor of oncology at Oxford heard by the BBC, evidently do not allow “100% confirmation or exclusion of the presence of cancer”; but they appear really useful to facilitate the diagnosis, as well as to determine in the positive case “the outbreak with a significant 85% accuracy”.

«The test results encourage the NHS to suggest its use by general practitioners and specialists, although further research and larger trials are still needed to improve its effectiveness and patient benefits.i,” he echoed cautiously David Crosby, Head of the Cancer Research UK National Coordinating Centre. While Professor Peter Johnson, director of the department for fighting cancer within the Kingdom’s health service, noted that “an early diagnosis is crucial to help save thousands of lives”; but at the same time how “this study, pioneered by the NHS”, is for now “a first step” towards “the detection of cancer as quickly as possible”. (HANDLE)