A blood test to predict Alzheimer’s? The study in Nature on star-shaped brain cells

The star-shaped brain cells, called astrocitiwhose responsiveness is easily identifiable via a blood biomarkerare essential in determining the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. This is demonstrated by the study of the researchers of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicinepublished on Nature Medicine. “The last few years have seen a huge increase in our ability to make a correct diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease through PET-based markers or cerebrospinal fluid examination, which has made it possible to recognize the disease even in its earliest stages or atypical presentations. ; the recent use, currently being tested in the research field, of blood markers, will allow in clinical practice to evaluate the presence of pathological proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease”, he said Matthew Pardini, researcher in Neurology at the University of Genoa who carries out clinical activity in the field of neurological diseases at the Policlinico San Martino in Genoa. This study – said Pardini – highlights the importance of a blood marker to understand the contribution of a possible new target for therapy”. Alzheimer’s disease is the most frequent form of dementia. About 5-6% of people over 65 have cognitive impairment and out of 10 people who have mental impairment about 6 have the disease. In Italy there are at least 1 million people affected by the disease which causes progressive memory loss and dementia, depriving patients of many productive years of life.

“The relationship between the activation of inflammation and astrocytes, neural cells that are part of the nervous system, demonstrates how, to understand the disease, it is necessary to focus not only on the deposition of pathological proteins but to characterize the variability and the presence of an inflammatory response also thanks to blood markers”, continued Pardini .

At the tissue level, the hallmark of the disease is the buildup of amyloid plaques, protein clumps deposited between nerve cells in the brain, the presence of an abnormal protein called amyloid beta, and clumps of disordered protein fibers called tau tangles. , which are formed within neurons.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, to identify biomarkers of astrocyte responsiveness, glial fibrillary acid protein (GFAP), and the presence of pathological tau, they analyzed the blood of more than 1,000 elderly people not cognitively impaired, in three independent studies. The results demonstrated that only those who tested positive for both amyloid and astrocyte reactivity showed signs of progressive development of tau pathology, indicating predisposition to the clinical symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers have shown that cognitive impairment can be predicted from a blood test. A crucial discovery for the prevention and development of drugs aimed at stopping the progression of the disease.

“Our study argues that testing for the presence of brain amyloid along with blood biomarkers of astrocyte reactivity is the optimal screen for identifying patients who are most at risk of progressing to Alzheimer’s disease,” said the senior author. Tharick Pascoal, associate professor of psychiatry and neurology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. “This places astrocytes at the center as key regulators of disease progression, challenging the notion that amyloid is sufficient to trigger Alzheimer’s disease,” Pascoal continued. Astrocytes are specialized cells abundant in brain tissue. Just like other members of the glia (GFAP), astrocytes are resident immune cells in the brain and support neuronal cells by supplying them with nutrients and oxygen and protecting them from pathogens. “Astrocytes coordinate the ratio of amyloid to tau in the brain like an orchestra conductor,” said the study’s lead author. Bruna Bellaver, postdoctoral associate professor at Pitt. “This may be a game-changer for the field, since glial biomarkers, in general, are not considered in any major disease model.” The study findings have direct implications for future clinical trials of Alzheimer’s drug candidates. “Studies such as this one – concluded Pardini – will allow us to find new therapies to target the inside of the disease and find the most appropriate therapies for the treatment of this disease”-

The study in Nature

Lucrezia Parpaglioni