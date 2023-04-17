A Botox epidemic in Europe caused by botox for weight loss

A botulism epidemic is spreading in Europe and the cause seems to be the bites of botox, a toxin usually used to correct facial wrinkles. In this case, however, people would use it to lose weight. This was communicated by the Health Agency for Infectious Diseases of the EU, increasingly concerned about the spread of the disease which can, among other things, lead to death. The outbreak would have started from Turkey, where the costs for medical intervention for weight loss are lower, writes Euractiv.

Botulinum toxin (BoNt), one of the most toxic proteins known to date, is used in the so-called “botox”, a pharmacological preparation generally associated with aesthetic touch-ups. While until now botox injections have mostly been used to correct wrinkles on the face or to lift the eyebrows, a lesser known use has recently become widespread: for weight loss.

The procedure involves injecting BoNt into the stomach muscles to slow down digestion and make the body feel fuller for longer, with the effect expected to last for about three months. Despite the claims of clinics offering the procedure, there is no documented evidence to vouch for its effectiveness. Worst of all, these practices have been linked to a recent outbreak of botulism, a disease that attacks the body’s nerves, causing breathing difficulties, muscle paralysis and, in some cases, death.

In late March, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) linked as many as 87 cases of botulism to intragastric injection of the toxin. All cases reported so far in Europe are of people who underwent medical procedures in Turkey. Their choice is linked to the lower costs offered by Turkish clinics, with a price difference of 40 or 50% compared to other states offering similar treatments.

This price difference between Turkey and other countries is mainly due to the fact that both the US Food and Drug Administration (Fda) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) do not approve the use of BoNt for weight loss . “Botulinum toxin is approved in the EU for the treatment of various pathologies, including muscle pain, cramps, excessive sweating or salivation and some cosmetic procedures. But not for weight loss,” an EMA spokesman confirmed to Euractiv. .

Any use of botox for weight loss treatments is considered “off-label”, indicating that the use made of the medicine is not foreseen by its package leaflet and therefore, in general, does not comply with the conditions for its sale granted by the regulatory authority. Doctor-prescribed off-label uses are legal, but not that common when it comes to cosmetic procedures. Furthermore, this type of use cannot be advertised by pharmaceutical companies and the doctors who prescribe it are responsible for the potential side effects.

Although botulism is not a common disease, it can still be very dangerous. According to the ECDC, rates in the EU are generally low, with around 200 cases per year (0.03 cases per 100,000 people). There are five different types, some of which occur naturally, such as foodborne botulism caused by contaminated foods or infant botulism in children under one year of age.

That of the European epidemic is called iatrogenic botulism, a type that is not caused by natural means, but by the excessive administration of BoNT toxins during medical or cosmetic procedures. To cure it, in some cases intensive treatment and an administration of botulinum antitoxin are needed, with healing times that require weeks or months.

For this reason, the ECDC has encouraged European citizens to avoid these treatments, emphasizing the possible risks of developing botulism. “BoNT is usually a safe treatment, but on this occasion things went wrong for some unfortunate patients,” Dr Alexander Miras, a consultant in endocrinology at Imperial College London, told Euractiv.