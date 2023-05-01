Home » A Brain ‘Switch’ to Control Aggression: What Implications Will It Have?
Health

A Brain ‘Switch’ to Control Aggression: What Implications Will It Have?

Neuroscientists have always tried to understand the neural mechanisms underlying various social behaviors, especially aggression, both among humans and in many animal species. Now, a research team from Langone Medical Center has discovered i neural processes that support or suppress these violent behaviors.

As reported on the pages of Nature Neuroscienceresearchers at New York University Langone Medical Center, have recently unveiled an area of ​​the hypothalamus, a region of the brain that influences the nervous system and the release of hormones, capable of suppressing aggression in male mice when they face a “confront or fight” condition.

Dr Dayu Lin, one of the researchers who led the study, explained: “I have been studying aggression circuitry in mice since I opened my lab in 2010. Initially we have discovered a fundamental region for generating aggressionnamed VMHvl, monitoring it for some time”.

“We also noticed that VMHvl communicates with another brain area, called MPOA, which is considered a key region for sexual behaviorsbut whose connection with the modulation of aggression was not yet clear”he added.

The researchers then decided to deepen the study of physiological mechanics of the hypothalamic area MPOAespecially in relation to the responses of mice that socially interacted with each other, both between specimens of the same sex and different.

“When we manipulated the caudal MPOA (the posterior area), we found that aggression had been strongly suppressed. We then considered the potential situation where male aggression towards another male could be managed and controlled. This led us to discover an increase in cMPOA cell activity when a male encounters a stronger opponent.”explained Dr. Lin.

See also  [Teaching]PS4/PS5 to play on the street, use Remote Play + 4G/5G mobile network to connect to the host at home

To conduct these experiments, the researchers used a combination of techniques optogenetiche e chemogeneticrecording calcium activity in the brain of mice using the fiber photometrya method of genetic detection, also collecting recordings of patch clampor “area block,” in sections of the brain.

“This work of ours has made it possible to discover a new path that suppresses aggressionand we believe it is essential for the survival of animals, including humans, as a misdirected attack could have serious, even fatal consequences.”concluded Dr. Lin.

These recent discoveries cast therefore new light on the neural pathways that modulate aggression in animals and potentially also in humans, but also paving the way for new implications and perhaps controversies. What do you think about it?

