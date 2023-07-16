Home » A building collapses in Torre del Greco, three people are saved. No missing
A building collapses in Torre del Greco, three people are saved. No missing

breaking latest news Three people they have been extracted alive from the collapsed three-story building in the Neapolitan area, in Torre del Greco. Of these, one is one 20 year old girl. She was at home alone. She lives with her mother who was not at the house at the time of the collapse. Taking stock of the rescue operations, the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, assured that there are no people missing.

According to what breaking latest news learns, the rescuers are still digging with bare hands among the rubble, to extract a fourth person, another woman, alive but wounded, probably in the lower limbs.

The collapsed building was in a side street of Corso Umberto I, a central area of ​​Torre del Greco. In the collapse, according to what breaking latest news learns, they were also involved two passersby, a grandfather with a child, reached by rubble but with minor consequences.

According to initial investigations, 5 families lived in the building. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “is following the rescue operations and spoke on the phone with the commander of the fire brigade”. Meloni is “constantly updated”. This was reported by sources from Palazzo Chigi.

“I am following with apprehension the story of the collapse of a building in Torre del Greco, in the province of Naples, and I am constantly updated on the search and rescue operations. I thank the rescuers who are working on the spot in these hours and I address a sympathetic thought to the people involved and family members,” wrote the premier in a tweet.

The Torre Annunziata prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to determine the causes of the collapse. The investigation is entrusted to the carabinieri of the Torre del Greco company. Surveys by the Carabinieri of the Torre Annunziata investigative unit.

At the moment there are no hypotheses on the causes of the collapse. After the safety of the area and at the end of the verification operations on any presence under the rubble also with special probes by the firefighters, the surveys will begin.

