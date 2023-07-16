A building collapses in Torre del Greco, victims are feared

A three-story building collapsed in Torre del Grecoin the province of Napoli. Based on initial information, there would be people involved in the collapse while two people, including a woman in her 20s were extracted alive from the rubble by firefighters. The carabinieri were also present. The Usar teams, the search and rescue specialists among the rubble, have also been activated. We dig for other survivors. It is not yet clear how many people were in the building this morning.

The building is located in the heart of the Vesuvian town, between Vico Pizzo and Corso Umberto, and was inhabited. For this reason, the rescuers fear there may be victims. Traffic was blocked in a large perimeter around the collapse area.

The crowd in the streets greeted with applause the departure of the ambulance which transported the two rescued people to the hospital.

“The buildings here are very old, but the one in particular had problems, it was known.” Residents of the historic center speak of a disaster waiting to happen. A woman who lives a few tens of meters from the site of the collapse claims that lesions and other signs of danger were visible on the facade of the collapsed building.

