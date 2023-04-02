Home Health A bump to the stroller and a fight breaks out in the pub. Two friends beaten up by twenty Inter fans
Health

A bump to the stroller and a fight breaks out in the pub. Two friends beaten up by twenty Inter fans

by admin
A bump to the stroller and a fight breaks out in the pub. Two friends beaten up by twenty Inter fans

Milan, 2 April 2023 – The accidental bump of the stroller between the tables in the room. There discussion which becomes more and more animated. then theaggression.

This is the sequence that took place at 11pm yesterday in a pub in via Procaccini, a stone’s throw from corso Sempione: the worst were a 25-year-old Englishman and a 31-year-old Irishman, who were transported to the emergency room of the Fatebenefratelli hospital in non-serious conditions due to the bruises sustained.

Inter supporters

According to what has been reconstructed so far by the police, they were beaten by about twenty Inter fans, who in turn were spending the evening in the club after the match they lost a few hours earlier at the San Siro stadium against Fiorentina.

Group of friends

L’English and Irish they were part of a group of friends who were fcelebrating a birthday at the pub: at one point in the evening, someone accidentally bumped into a stroller. The episode triggered the reaction of the group of Nerazzurri fans, who took it out in particular with the two injured. Areu’s doctors intervened on the spot to rescue them and the police officers to reconstruct what happened, but in the meantime the alleged attackers had already left.

See also  Female infertility, new solutions from regenerative medicine

You may also like

Heart health passes through information

Eyes early indicators of Alzheimer’s: the early symptom...

Baby is in the wrong position – and...

Two dead under an avalanche in South Tyrol,...

This is what happens in the body when...

The report cards of the Australian GP: Hamilton...

that’s why she’s so thin, but is it...

First cancer report presented

F1, Australian GP 2023: Verstappen wins, retirement for...

As with “The Last of US”: How realistic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy