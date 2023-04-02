Milan, 2 April 2023 – The accidental bump of the stroller between the tables in the room. There discussion which becomes more and more animated. then theaggression.

This is the sequence that took place at 11pm yesterday in a pub in via Procaccini, a stone’s throw from corso Sempione: the worst were a 25-year-old Englishman and a 31-year-old Irishman, who were transported to the emergency room of the Fatebenefratelli hospital in non-serious conditions due to the bruises sustained.

Inter supporters

According to what has been reconstructed so far by the police, they were beaten by about twenty Inter fans, who in turn were spending the evening in the club after the match they lost a few hours earlier at the San Siro stadium against Fiorentina.

Group of friends

L’English and Irish they were part of a group of friends who were fcelebrating a birthday at the pub: at one point in the evening, someone accidentally bumped into a stroller. The episode triggered the reaction of the group of Nerazzurri fans, who took it out in particular with the two injured. Areu’s doctors intervened on the spot to rescue them and the police officers to reconstruct what happened, but in the meantime the alleged attackers had already left.