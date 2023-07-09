A bus in a tunnel on the A12 is on fire, the motorway closed

A bus full of tourists caught fire inside the Monte Giugo tunnel on the A12 in the section between Recco and Nervi, towards Genoa. Firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the flames. The highway was closed in both directions. 37 people were involved, including 25 intoxicated and 12 in shock. They are all in yellow code, including a 9-year-old boy, a pregnant woman and a lady who broke her leg while escaping from the bus. All the wounded were then transported to the San Martino, Galliera and Villa Scassi hospitals in Genoa. The most serious is the driver of the same bus forced to resort to a hyperbaric chamber. The smoke invaded both carriageways effectively blocking traffic and other passengers of the cars in the queue also complained of smoke-related illnesses, resorting to the care of the medical personnel who rushed to the scene of the accident in a short time.

The fire in the tunnel on the A12

The bus caught fire after the vehicle overheated. The passengers all managed to get out of the tunnel and the injured were initially treated in the S.Ilario service area for poisoning. Due to the fire, thick smoke was created inside the tunnel and for this reason seven ambulances and two medical cars were sent. The traffic police and Aspi technicians intervened on the spot.

Section closed, updates from Autostrade per l’Italia

The stretch between Recco and Nervi on the A12 was closed in both directions and a total of over ten kilometers of queues, and increasing. Autostrade in a note to users heading towards Genoa recommends, after the Recco exit, to take the SS1 Aurelia and then rejoin the motorway at Genova Nervi. At the moment, traffic is blocked with queues both towards Genoa of 4 km and towards Livorno of 3 km. “We absolutely ask to defer or postpone departures in the stretches affected by the closures”, is the notice sent by Aspia following the bus fire. “There is smoke on both carriageways – he explained in a note – those traveling towards Genoa must exit at Recco and can return to the motorway at Nervi; the reverse route for those traveling in the direction of Livorno. The resolution of this event will not be short duration and the Via Aurelia could not bear an increasingly imposing amount of traffic”.