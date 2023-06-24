“A camera recorded a scream”

A scream from a little boy or girl followed by the slamming of a car door. It is 5.20 pm on Saturday 10 June when the video surveillance camera of a pizzeria in via Veracini, at the crossroads with via Monteverdi, a hundred meters from the rear entrance of the Astor hotel, where little Kata has disappeared, records that cry. To discover the video – later delivered to the police – was the correspondent Giorgio Sturlese Tosi of the television program Fourth grade of Rete Quattro. There are no images in that video but only that cry that the investigators consider compatible with the times of Kata’s disappearance.

For this reason, the public prosecutor’s office and the carabinieri are still trying to arrange the times for that Saturday afternoon, but the testimonies don’t always match. So they are looking for feedback from the cameras and for this reason the footage purchased from about twenty cameras recovered from shops and private homes around the former Astor hotel have been viewed again.

“The scream of a little girl or boy, immediately followed by the slamming of a car door. You recorded it on the video surveillance camera of a pizzeria, a short distance from the former Hotel Astor in Florence ». You tell a report on the air this evening during the program “Quarto Grado-Le Storie”. The video, the broadcast explains, was retrieved and analyzed by journalist Giorgio Sturlese Tosi, «who also verified that the time indicated by the recording system was synchronized with real time. At 17:20 on Saturday 10 June, the camera of the room located at the crossroads between via Monteverdi and via Veracini, a three-minute walk from the former Hotel Astor, recorded a cry that pierced the silence of the neighbourhood. Two hours and seven minutes have passed since little Kata was filmed at 3.13 pm, still inside the occupied building. The pizzeria is a three-minute walk from the former Hotel Astor, and 120 meters from the buildings on the corner of via Monteverdi and via Boccherini, where in recent days the investigators have entered several times to carry out searches in the apartments and cellars, interview all residents and verify that the child had not been held in the building. Quarto Grado then delivered the video, and the relative audio, to the carabinieri of Florence who are investigating for kidnapping for the purpose of extortion ».

The starting point of every investigative step is always the courtyard of the hotel, the one overlooking via Boccherini where a camera films little Kata at 15.01 on 10 June as she returns to the hotel alone, after having left the other children, and then again at 3.13 pm as he climbs from the external staircase to the third floor and then goes back down. It’s 3.45pm when mum gets back from work but she spends some time before the alarm goes off. She goes to take a shower first, then asks her older son about her sister. When he tells her that he wasn’t with her they go looking for her inside the hotel. They knock on all the doors but nobody knows anything.

The last to see her is a 3-year-old girl Kata used to play with. “They argued and we went back to the room while she remained in the courtyard,” the woman explained. After searching around the hotel, the mother’s decision to finally give the alarm to start the search. At 18.40 she then called 112 which directed the woman to the police station of Santa Maria Novella.

Finally at 19.40 Kata’s mother arrives at the police with a photograph of the little girl. At 20.30 they begin to write down the report of her disappearance, at 22.30 she leaves the barracks. From that moment the research machine starts. The hotel is sieved, the bins on the street (but only a few days later) and also the cesspools. But no trace of the little Kata.