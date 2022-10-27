As the Covid emergency has shown us, with the speed with which vaccines have arrived, if there is one fundamental thing regarding our health, it is how important the quality of care, clinical research and training of the healthcare personnel. Diseases, unfortunately, run; Fortunately for us there are those who, thanks to an extraordinary professionalism, run even faster: and save lives every day.





This is the case of Institute of Candiolo in the province of Torino, which represents a more unique than rare reality in the national panorama. Created by Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research , is one of the very few Italian hospitals entirely dedicated to the treatment of cancer. It is a Clinical Research Institute with a scientific character, conceived like the modern ones Cancer Center and with certified quality standards, and which welcomes patients from all over Italy. Divided into multidisciplinary groups, made up of specialists from different branches united by their specialization in a single pathology or a group of these, the Candiolo Institute has recently obtained the prestigious recognition Best Italian Hospital Awards 2022 for the group of Italian Oncology Centerswith which it was recognized as one of the top three Cancer Centers in all of Italy.





The area of Senology Istituto di Candiolo deals with the diagnostic and surgical treatment of breast tumors, including reconstructive plastic treatment. In detail, the program of Surgical Senology of the institute specializes in the treatment of cancer, benign and malignant, breast diseases, included in a therapeutic diagnostic path that involves a multidisciplinary team. The surgical approach used allows to have an overall view of the picture of each patient, with the aim of avoiding aggressive pharmacological therapies that are poorly targeted and repeated and ineffective surgical interventions, in order to eliminate the tumor with greater precision, tolerability, efficacy and minimizing the chances of relapse in patients. The Breast Division is also tasked with developing independent research programs, supported by the institute, to customize surgical, radiotherapy and oncological treatments.



Filippo Montemurro (oncologist), Giada Pozzi (Breast surgeon), Antonio Tosca (Breast surgeon), Gugliemo gazzetta (Breast surgeon)

One of the primary objectives of the Institute is to move from diagnosis to treatment more quickly possible, ranging from two weeks to a month. To do this, a consistent and effective coordination of doctors is needed. In the oral cavity, i tumors affecting the tongue they are quite frequent and even here surgery is often the first choice. It is important to take into consideration the fact that in these cases we are not only talking about interventions in the demolition phase of the treatment, but also in the reconstructive phase. Often, those of other parts of the body, such as legs, thighs and forearm, are used to restore the tissues of the tongue, cheek and jaw in reconstructive surgery operations that aim to restore organ functions. After the surgical reconstructive phase, the speech therapy rehabilitation begins, which takes a long time, but which is essential to guarantee the patient the return to a good quality of life. the Cancer Center proposes new therapeutic trials within clinical trials, such as theimmunotherapy. Through the latter, the immune system is stimulated in its action against the tumor: a therapy widely used especially in the case of relapses, advanced and metastatic stages.

The Institute also made itself available to the health service, supporting the diagnostics and rationalization of vaccinations, using its knowledge to evaluate the organism’s possible long-term response to vaccines against Covid, through a study conducted on volunteer workers who had undergone a single RNA vaccine.