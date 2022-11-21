The therapies of the future are biotechnological: monoclonal antibodies, cellular products, enzymes and proteins. These are the tools necessary to face the challenges posed by the numbers of the spread of oncological diseases, just to give an example, or of rare diseases, which research now allows us to know and recognize more and more.

In two years’ time, Italy too will have a biotechnological center of excellence where these drugs will be produced. It will be built with an investment of 85 million euros by the Chiesi Group, an Italian pharmaceutical company, in first place for investments in R&D in Italy.

The creation of Biotech Center of Excellence, the only Chiesi biotech plant in the world, is also positioned as a response to the difficulties brought about by the pandemic, which has highlighted the need to improve the resilience of the healthcare system, in the name of greater sustainability. “Today, in fact, only 22% of all new treatments developed worldwide originate in European countries, 48% in the USA. Exactly the opposite of what happened 25 years ago”, underlined Alberto Chiesi, President of the Chiesi group.

“If we want to guarantee access to innovative medicines for our patients, we must make sure that relocation does not take away research and production, talent and investments from our territory”. On the other hand, the Parma-based company has always focused on internal research: about 81% of its turnover is generated by products developed following research carried out in its laboratories.

Made in Italy drugs to solve the lack of active ingredients See also Covid, vaccine or disease protection lasts longer? by Irma D’Aria

November 16, 2021



“We want to go beyond small molecules, synthetic drugs, and directly attack the pathological mechanisms thanks to biological drugs”, he declared Francesca Usberti, Head of Pharmaceutical Development in Research and Development at Chiesi. “In the new plant we will be able to follow the entire process, from research to production, and also work on small volumes with a view to ensuring medicines for rare diseases”.

It is precisely in this area that Chiesi is in fact expanding its pipeline, a sector that adds to the one that has made the company famous, ie the treatment of respiratory diseases, from asthma to COPD, from neonatal disorders to cystic fibrosis. “The possibility of producing biological products will also allow us to better respond to the needs of patients suffering from respiratory diseases: today we know, for example, that there are different types of asthma that need to be attacked with different molecules, as well as forms of pulmonary fibrosis”, he still said Usberti.

The new center of excellence is grafted into the San Leonardo area, already dedicated to production, and will be a plant with a large production capacity but limited energy expenditure, in the wake of the sustainability path that Chiesi is committed to following: the adoption of 100% renewable energy and the progressive reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to reach net zero by 2035.

Biosimilar drugs, the experts: “Not a sub-brand, but a resource” by Irma D’Aria

September 15, 2021



The investments – 35 million on the production of drugs and 50 million on Fill & Finish technologies – will make it possible to bring new skills to Parma, attracting over 100 employees. “With the Biotech Center, Chiesi intends to internalize its know-how in order to have an effective research and production plant, capable of developing new drugs and promoting integration with the manufacturing plant present in our area”, concluded Antonio MagnelliHead of Global Manufacturing Division of the Chiesi Group.