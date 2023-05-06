A charter for the safety of hospital care – Italian hospitals

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 05 – Ten key points and forty-seven concrete actions to improve the quality and safety of hospital care, fighting the risk of infections and antimicrobial resistance, through commitments that mutually involve social and healthcare companies, citizens and institutions. This is the objective of the Charter of quality and safety of care, promoted by Cittadinanzattiva from today online on the occasion of World Handwashing Day, and created with the contribution of representatives of institutions, health professionals, scientific societies, patient associations.



According to the latest WHO report ‘Global report on infection prevention and control’, for every 100 patients admitted to hospitals, as many as 7 in high-income countries and 15 in low- and middle-income countries contract an infection.



One in ten dies. 70% of these, WHO says, could be avoided through increased prevention, staff training for the implementation of safety protocols and better hygiene in hospital settings.



Ten key points of the Charter: greater transparency; humanization and information; clear responsibilities; resources; surveillance and control of infections and antimicrobial resistance; hygiene, sterilization and sanitization procedures; motivation, awareness, responsible behavior; organization tested for safety and quality; participation: information and comparison. “This Charter bears witness to a further important commitment that we undertake together with the healthcare companies and institutions to promote the safety of care in healthcare facilities”, declares Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva.



"To give each company the possibility of making its commitment to improving its services clear, Fiaso and Cittadinanzattiva will recognize a sticker when signing up for the Charter", announces Giovanni Migliore, president of Fiaso.


