a chemical “puts the brakes” on immune cells. « Medicine in the Library

In a new study using more than 100 patient-derived glioblastoma tumors, Prakash Chinnaiyan, MD, medical scientist in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Corewell Health – Michigan, have found that a chemical produced naturally in the body is helping glioblastoma cells to go unrecognized by the patient’s immune cells whose job it is to stop them.

“Specifically, we found that glioblastoma cells work with a patient’s immune system to generate a chemical called quinolinate“said Dr. Chinnaiyan. “In turn, this chemical ‘puts the brakes’ on surrounding immune cells and prevents them from attacking the tumour.”

The team took the research one step further and created a genetically modified mouse model that could no longer produce quinolinate. “Tumors implanted in these mice grew significantly slower and, when analyzed in the laboratory, demonstrated robust immune activation, suggesting that this pathway could serve as a novel therapeutic target for glioblastoma“said Dr. Chinnaiyan.

There are currently no drugs available to stop the production of quinolinate.

Source: Department of Radiation Oncology, Corewell Health East, Royal Oak, MI, USA