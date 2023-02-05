Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Rings (Fnomceo) on differentiated autonomy: “We ask politics to review the text, health inequalities must be filled first”. The Gimbe report on differentiated regionalism

«A newborn from Florence has a life expectancy of almost four years more than one from Caltanissetta. While a child born in 2021 in the province of

Bolzano has a hope of living in good health for 67.2 years, against 54.2 for someone born in Calabria». The president of Fnomceo, the National Order of Doctors, Filippo Anelli, cites the data of the recent study by Save The Children to remark the inequalities in health carehistorically consolidated in our territory, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic ellaunches a call to politics: review the Bill on differentiated autonomy, presented on February 2 by the Minister for Regional Affairs Roberto Calderoli to the Council of Ministers.

Equal right to health for all Rings quotes the Constitution: «All people are equal before the Republic, as article three of the Constitution states very well, which declares that every person is equal for the State, without distinction of any kind, without difference of wealth, state, opinion, language, religion, sex and so on. And the same question also applies to health: the State, the Republic guarantees the right to health to every person present on the national territory. Well, – continues Dr. Anelli – the text that was presented on differentiated autonomywhich obviously enhances the role of the regions, rischia not to be a text that helps bridge the differences that unfortunately exist on the national territoryThat represent the health inequalities. See also The fines for 2 million no vax over 50 are ready: the first 600 thousand letters are leaving

Bridging inequalities The president of the Italian doctors recalls: «We all we swore like professionals, like doctorsat the beginning of our work, to consider the p

people all the same, but the differences in terms of survival between North and South, between the center and the periphery of a city, between rich and poor make this aspiration of ours difficult. cWe ask politics to review that textto consider, before leaving, with respect to autonomy, of bridging gaps in access to the national health serviceOf change indexes who consider those who, due to their place of birth or residence, have a greater chance of survival than those who live in more disadvantaged geographical areas and who instead have a much lower life expectancy and health are privileged”.

Coup de grace to the National Health Service According to the GIMBE Foundation report, the rDifferentiated regionalism risks “legitimizing inequalities in the protection of health at the regulatory level». The new draft of the Calderoli bill that arrives today in the Council of Ministers, according to the president of the Nino Cartabellotta Foundation, is “a text that at the moment “locks down” differentiated autonomy as a affair between the Government and the Regions by ousting Parliament, it does not provide resources to finance the essential levels of services (LEP) and allows the transfer of autonomy to the Regions first without closing the gaps between the various areas of the country. It will give the coup de grace to the National Health Service – continues Cartabellotta – it will increase regional inequalities and legally legitimize the gap between North and Southviolating the constitutional principle of equality of citizens in the right to health protection”. See also The "tricks" for having a flat stomach

Exclude health care The Gimbe Foundation asks the Government of ewriggling health care from requests for differentiated autonomy. «Taking into account the serious sustainability crisis of the NHS and the impressive regional inequalities – continues Cartabellotta – the GIMBE Foundation invites the Government to put aside hasty positions and proposes in the first instance to abolish the protection of health from the subjects on which the Regions can request greater autonomy. Subordinaterequests that theany implementation of differentiated regionalism in healthcare is managed with extreme balance, first of all bridging the structural gap between the north and south of the country, modifying the criteria for distributing the national health needs and increasing the state’s guidance and verification capabilities on the Regions. It is essential to safeguard the ability to redistribute income without compromising the exercise of fundamental constitutional rights, in particular the right to health protection: otherwise – concludes Cartabellotta – the health risks being a public good for the residents of the richest Regions and a consumer good for the poorest ones».