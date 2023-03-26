This afternoon at VeneziaAs widely expected, about fifty anarchists gathered in Campo dei Frari, between the Basilica of Santa Maria della Gloriosa dei Frari and the State Archives, instead of in Campo Santa Margherita. In some respects it can be defined as a symbolic choice since the dissent was referred mainly to a “State”, in fact, allegedly militaristic

In Campo dei Frari they arrived in “drips”, as they say in police jargon. And this could have happened precisely because the initiative had not been forewarned. Therefore, it was conceivable that they would have concentrated in another area of ​​the lagoon city. However, the police forces and the information systems were able to manage the situation in the best possible way. Of course, the deployment of about 700 operators had been foreseen according to a large group of protesters, rather than a small group, given the precedents of Turin and Milan. After all, it’s a city that couldn’t stand one devastation. A single broken window or a writing on any wall would have been enough to cause considerable damage. Fortunately, common sense prevailed, or the fact that the anarchists themselves were outnumbered by the riot police. However, they were able to express all the dissent that had been widely discussed in the previous days. That is, of their partner Alfredo Cospitosubject to the detention regime established by the 41bisfor being responsible for the legs of Roberto Adinolfi on 7 May 2012, with a tactic previously used by the Red Brigades, and accused, together with his partner Anna Beniamino, of the attack on 2 June 2006 at the Carabinieri school of Fossano, in the province of Cuneo. But there was not only the protest for the release of Alfredo Cospito from the 41 bis. Juan Antonio Sorroche Fernand he is the other anarchist accused of having planted two explosive devices in the headquarters of the League of Villorba (Treviso), against which there will be an appeal hearing on March 28 in the Bunker hall in Mestre.

During the demonstration there were unequivocal accusations against the Government. There was a moment in which one of their spokesmen wanted to reiterate that “this is a climate of war, thinking that it is only a problem between the anarchists and the state is a very serious mistake, freedom is at stake here, the minimum practicability of all streets and squares, if we fail to change sides the fear that the states, the governments, are the masters, starting with this gang of criminals and murderers, in government today, for us they will be years, decades of tears and blood, if not even a Nuclear Apocalypse”. As if to say, there is more to take care of. In reality, the deployment of the forces of order was normal, adequate for such situations. Citizens were able to regularly use the services. The unannounced demonstration ended without any charge from the Departments and no walls were smeared. Only a few scuffles in the small procession organized in the return phase, but nothing that could have created problems of public order. However, the group of anarchists will be referred to the Judicial Authority for the violation of Article 18 of the TULPS, as it falls within the category of unannounced demonstration.

Now all that remains is to wait for March 28 in the Bunker hall in Mestre where the appeal against Juan Antonio Sorroche Fernand will take place. Anarchists will certainly be present, outside the courtroom to support their “companion”, hoping for a rethink by the Court. But it seems difficult to mitigate the sentence as the evidence that determined the first instance sentence was overwhelming and irrefutable.