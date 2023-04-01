Home Health A climber transferred by helicopter to the hospital falls from the climbing wall and hits his head
A climber transferred by helicopter to the hospital falls from the climbing wall and hits his head

NATURNO. He fell off the wall and hit his head, un climber he was transferred by helicopter to the hospital.

The alert was triggered around 3pm today, Saturday 1 April, in the climbing wall Wintertraum a Natural.

The rescuers were called by his climbing companions and he brought his helmet to the scene Alpine rescue.

The area was made safe, so the operators lowered the injured man double rope up to the base of the wall.

In the meantime, the Pelikan helicopter was also activated, with the emergency medical team on board, which landed near the accident site.

The climber was immobilized and stabilized, then was transferred by helicopter to theBozen hospital.

