Mundfish developers have reminded players that Atomic Heart will be dubbed into nine different languages ​​includingItalian via a Twitter post accompanied by a short video offering a taste of all versions of the dub.

The video shows a small excerpt from a cinematic sequence in which the player obtains a vehicle key from two robot twins. The version with Italian dubbing is at 1:01.

In the comments to the post, the developers of Mundifish have also revealed that it will be possible to choose different languages ​​for dubbing and subtitles. This means that if you want you can opt for the original Russian dub and Italian subtitles to make the experience more immersive, since Atomic Heart is set in an alternate version of the Soviet Union.

Atomic Heart will be available from February 21, 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch. Here are the details on the release date and time of all versions.

