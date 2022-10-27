Restoring hearing to people with severe deafness is no longer a mission impossible thanks to a bionic organ, called a cochlear implant, capable of restoring the function lost in adults or promoting its development in children. The device consists of an antenna and a processor that translates the mechanical vibrations of sound into electrical impulses that directly stimulate the acoustic nerve, which will then carry the information to the brain. And music education becomes a powerful rehabilitation tool for returning to hearing, or learning to do so.

From silence to sounds: the bionic ear that restores hearing to children by Claudia Carucci

22 Maggio 2021



The progress of techniques

“From the first systems in the late seventies to today, some problems have been overcome and we have obtained excellent results not only in the perception of speech but also of music, which is a much more complex acoustic stimulus to process” he explains. Anna Rita Fetoni, professor of audiology at Federico II of Naples and director of the complex operating unit of audiology and vestibology, on the sidelines of a conference that ended with a special musical moment, the Sound Sensation Festival, in which musicians with cochlear implants performed. Fetoni, who has long been concerned with the importance of music education also as an effective post-surgery rehabilitation tool, adds: “Listening to music is an important part in the quality of life of adults who already have musical knowledge and in the child who has to learn it “.

The problem of aging

But it is the aging of the population that has made hearing a growing problem. The Covid pandemic has increased awareness of the negative consequences of insulation, including acoustic insulation, not only on the quality of life of the elderly but also on the maintenance of their cognitive abilities. The importance of restoring hearing function is confirmed by studies on the link between hearing and cognition: “Hearing loss in the elderly is closely associated with cognitive impairment and dementia, as evidenced by clinical evidence, although the underlying mechanisms are still the subject of study “explains Fetoni.

The tolerance of the implants

Hearing loss affects one in five people worldwide, for a total of 1.5 billion people, destined to become 2.5 billion by 2050. Deafness is the third most common cause of years of life lost due to disability. In Italy, 7 million people have hearing problems, one in three over 65. Thanks to advances in technology and knowledge of neurophysiology, neural prostheses are no longer closed to the elderly, so much so that, Fetoni reassures, “implant surgery is in most cases not complex and well tolerated at any age”.

In our country, clinical-administrative data show that there are about a thousand implants per year and the trend is growing, so much so that in 2019 the number rose to 1714 (a little less for Agenas) and fell in 2020, the year in which only interventions necessary in consideration of the Covid emergency were carried out.

How important is the brain for the effectiveness of appliances

Over 30% are done in children between the ages of one and 18. “To receive an implant are still only on average 10% of all those who could benefit from it” comments the audiologist, who lists the main prognostic factors for the success of a cochlear implant, despite the great individual variability: “The main one is the age, because a maximally plastic brain like that of a child learns more quickly; then there are previous experiences, because individuals with good cognitive reserve or musical training seem to respond better to the implant; therefore, the number of nerve fibers remained intact, because the action of the device ends with the stimulation of the acoustic nerve in the cochlea and the transmission of electrical impulses in the neural networks is fundamental for the understanding of sounds; finally, the post-intervention rehabilitation, which can be longer or shorter , but it is always necessary to reactivate the brain mechanisms of language decoding or to turn them back on, if we are talking about people who do not have never heard a sound in their life. ”

Who are the candidates for intervention

Neurobiological studies on morphological and functional modifications of the auditory and nervous system in children and in senescence will allow us to identify with ever greater precision the persons eligible for surgery and those who will be able to obtain the greatest benefits.

However, Italy is a very avant-garde country in this area: “The Italian Society of Otolaryngology and the Italian Society of Audiology and Phoniatrics are working on the creation of a Register and the drafting of guidelines, currently only available in a few countries like France and Spain, in addition to the United Kingdom which has the evidence-based recommendations of NICE “explains Fetoni, who is a member, along with the presidents of the two scientific societies, Domenico Cuda and Stefano Berrettiniof the ISS technical table in charge of drawing up the Italian Register of Hearing Implantable Devices to collect the data of all implantation or removal interventions and support the Ministry of Health in its surveillance and surveillance activities on the device.

The role of music

As for music, listening to it must also be a pleasure for the ears. You must pay the utmost attention from a young age not to expose yourself to very intense sounds because the future consequences could be heavy. Worldwide, as WHO recently denounced on World Hearing Day, one billion young adults between the ages of 12 and 35 are at risk of hearing loss due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud music and other recreational sounds.