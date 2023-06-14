a cocktail of lactic ferments can be effective

MeteoWeb

A cocktail of probiotics (probiotics) could be an effective solution against anxiety and major depression: the mix of 14 ferments has shown that it can, in fact, improve the antidepressant effects of standard drugs, according to the results of a clinical trial conducted at the King’s College London and published in the magazine JAMA Psychiatry. This is a pilot study that demonstrated, in a Western population, the positive effects of probiotics on mental health in adults with depression taking antidepressants.

According to the British researchers, the findings provide a solid basis for investigating the benefits of this probiotic dietary supplement in support of mood and mental health in a larger study. Several studies over time have shown that the intestinal microbiota (the large and dynamic community of microorganisms that inhabit the gut) plays a role in regulating mood. This trial was designed to test whether improving gut health with probiotics – supplements containing good bacteria – could be a new way to support mood and mental health.

A mix of lactic ferments for anxiety and depression

The study involved 49 adults with major depressive disorder and with an incomplete response to prescribed antidepressants, given a commercially available 14-strain probiotic supplement or a identical placebo (24 received the probiotic). Over the course of eight weeks, both groups demonstrated improvement in symptoms, but the greatest improvements were seen in the probiotic group starting at week four.

Significant improvements were seen, as measured by standard rating scales for depression and anxiety. “Non-response or partial response to antidepressants is a huge problem and this study is an important first step in exploring the therapeutic potential of probiotics as a treatment for depression – declares the coordinator of the study James Stone. We have found that probiotics are an acceptable and tolerable supplement for people already taking antidepressant medications. This now paves the way for studies testing whether these beneficial effects of probiotics on depression and anxiety are manifested in larger patient populations“.