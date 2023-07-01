A combination of drugs boosts cancer treatments in mouse study. « Medicine in the Library

A combination of drugs boosts cancer treatments in mouse study.

The researchers of the Center for Cancer Research (CCR) discovered a new drug combination that significantly increases the efficacy of anticancer treatments for colorectal tumors implanted in mice. The findings, which also highlight a previously unknown mechanism of DNA repair, were reported in “Nature Communications“.

On the left, SN38, the active metabolite of irinotecan, traps TOP1 on DNA, forming TOP1 cleavage complexes that are degraded upon their formation, as seen by the clumps of green-colored TOP1 single molecules. These complexes are degraded with the help of NEDD8. However, on the right, Pevonedistat blocks the NEDD8 modification and hence the degradation of TOP1 cleavage complexes, which then accumulate (as seen by the expanded number of green objects) and kill cancer cells. Image credit: Yilun Sun and Yves Pommier.

Topoisomerase 1 (TOP1) inhibitors are a common class of drugs used to treat colorectal cancer and many other types of cancer in people. As cells proliferate, the TOP1 enzyme helps fix DNA structural problems, but TOP1 inhibitors interfere with this process by trapping TOP1 on the DNA. Thus, this mechanism can be exploited to kill cancer cells.

The researchers looked at about 2,500 drug combinations. Their analyzes suggested that a drug called pevonedistas it can be particularly effective when used in conjunction with TOP1 inhibitors. When mice with human colorectal tumor grafts were treated with pevonedistat and the TOP1 inhibitor irinotecanshowed significant tumor shrinkage and extended survival compared to mice given only one of the drugs.

Pevonedistat is a viable therapy and is already approved by the FDA for the treatment of precancerous myelodysplastic syndromes, and its combination with TOP1 inhibitors was well tolerated in mice in this study, suggesting it may also be safe in humans.

Read the full text of the article:

Targeting neddylation sensitizes colorectal cancer to topoisomerase I inhibitors by inactivating the DCAF13-CRL4 ubiquitin ligase complex.

Sun, Y., Baechler, S.A., Zhang, X. et al.

Common Nat 14, 3762 (2023).

Source: Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda

