A component of octopus ink can kill cancer cells and preserve healthy ones » Science News

The discovery, led by a Mexican student, opens up new possibilities for cancer treatments other than immunotherapy that do not have inflammation as a side effect.

A group of scientists from Mexico and Spain is managed to identify and create artificially and component capable of attacking cancer cells and preserve healthy cells. The discovery could be used in new cancer treatments. Research leader, Martín Samuel Hernández Zazueta, who is pursuing a doctoral degree at Miguel Hernández University, Spain, in collaboration with the University of Sonora, Mexico, pointed out that he had found a component in the ink of octopuses, called Ozopromideinhibits the development of cancer cells.

“What I got was a compound present in theoctopus ink and once isolated and identified, we were able to determine that the compound had already been identified before the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property (IMPI) as ‘Ozopromide‘, due to the structural characteristics it contains“, the student, who has been working on the subject for about 6 years, explained to the newspaper El Sol de México. Researchers have carried out a series of experiments and reactions that have made it possible to create this molecule artificially. The results showed that Ozopromide, or OPC (“Oligodendrocyte progenitor cell”) in English, has effects on the death of cancer cells, but not on non-cancerous cells. Furthermore, Hernández Zazueta pointed out that the component has anti-inflammatory properties, another advantage, since many treatments including immunotherapy can cause inflammation. The goal is to create a procedure that doesn’t have swelling as a side effect. Ozopromide is a potential candidate to be a drug for the treatment of cancer, but further studies are still needed to ensure its effects in more specific and safer models for humans.