In Italy, over six million people suffer from chronic kidney disease and theanemia it is its main complication: it affects 1 in 51 patients of both sexes, after the age of 50. «Anemia of chronic kidney disease is a pathological condition in which the kidneys do not produce enough erythropoietin, the hormone that stimulates the production of red blood cells; as a result, the blood’s ability to carry oxygen to the body’s tissues is reduced,” he explains Joseph CastellanoSC Director of Nephrology, Dialysis and Kidney Transplants, IRCCS Foundation Cà Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico of Milan.

In this article

Chronic kidney disease anemia: symptoms

“Anemia of chronic kidney disease is often underdiagnosed and undertreated because symptoms can be subtle. A tiredness e chronic weakness even during light activities, the shortness of breathil pallor of the skin and mucous membranes they are alarm bells and it is important not to neglect them but to contact your doctor, who in the examination panel will have to evaluate all the critical factors, i.e. renal function, iron levels and blood count to diagnose any anemia ».

The campaign of Astellas

Knowing the disease, adhering to the treatments prescribed by the specialist and concentrating on some important objectives are steps that help to find the right energy and “give oxygen to one’s aspirations”. The campaign “Chronic kidney disease anemia. Let’s give oxygen to aspirations”, promoted by Astellas together with ANED – National Association of Hemodialysis Dialysis and Transplantation, urges diagnosed patients and people who could be at risk of developing anemia from chronic kidney disease, but also all citizens, to send campaign site own aspirations and projects.

The collected and shared aspirations will make it possible to create the “Forest of Aspirations”: for each message a tree will be planted in the Vettabbia Park, a green area in Milan, by the company ZeroCO2, a partner in the project, committed to the fight against climate change.

To be able to achieve one’s aspirations it takes energy and the forest releases oxygen for humans and the environment. Metaphorically, oxygen offers a new quality of life to those suffering from chronic kidney disease anemia. Oxygen and aspirations are the common thread of the campaign which aims to stimulate patients not to give up, not to resign but to react and find the right energy to achieve their goals.