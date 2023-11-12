A CONFERENCE AT CONA HOSPITAL AMONG THE INITIATIVES FOR PREMATURITY DAY

This year the November 17 If you celebrate the 15th edition of “World Prematurity Day”, which will see doctors, nurses, families and volunteers from all over the world united for premature babies. In Italy, over 25,000 newborns are born prematurely (before the 37th week of gestation) every year (around 6.3% of the total). In Ferrara, in 2022 preterm newborns were 6.9% of the total (116 out of 1658 total births), a slight decrease compared to previous years. Also the University Hospital, the Municipality and the “Nati Prima” Association of Ferrara have joined the anniversary, organizing various initiatives.

THE CONFERENCE.

The first appointment will be Saturday morning 11 November in the Aula Magna of the Cona Hospital, where the conference “Preterm birth in Ferrara – Neonatal Intensive Care yesterday, today and tomorrow” will be held also organized to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care department opened on 15 March 1973, at the “old” Arcispedale S.Anna in Ferrara, and today directed by Professor Agostina Solinas. In particular, Prof. Pietro Guerrini, who has lived this experience since the beginning of the seventies and was also Director of the Department, will present a brief summary of the history of Neonatology in Ferrara. “It will be analysed – explains Professor Solinas – therefore, together with the various professionals involved in the care of preterm newborns, also the importance of collaboration with families in Neonatal Intensive Care. According to the European Care Standards for newborn health, the management of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit cannot fail to take into consideration the parents’ testimonies. The peculiarity of this conference in fact involves a discussion with several parents who have been hospitalized with their children in different years in the Neonatology department first in Ferrara, then in Cona, and who will talk about their experience (communication, training and care training centered not only on the child) together with the family paediatricians and the Nati Prima volunteers”.

BORN FIRST

is an Association that he has been collaborating for 13 years with the Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara. It was born in 2010 from the experience of two parents from our NICU, who were joined over time by volunteers and operators from the department, in order to provide support to other families. The continuous collaboration has allowed the realization of numerous fundamental projects for the Operational Unit, for the children and for the parents: first of all a scholarship, which the Association has supported since 2012 to guarantee the presence of a psychologist who has allowed to extend support to parents not only during hospitalization but also after discharge.

SOME DATA.

Depending on the gestational age, preterm infants may have varying degrees of immaturity in the growth and development of their organs. In general, the more premature the baby, the greater the possibility of complications.

All premature babies, especially those with extremely low weight, require care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) and specific pathways, even after discharge. For this reason, November 17th has become one of the most important events to raise awareness among public opinion and institutions about preterm births.

This event in Italy is supported by the Italian Society of Neonatology which with Vivere (National Coordination of Neonatology Associations) together with EFCNI (European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants) involves the various Municipalities and Hospitals. The purple color and a thread where 9 full-sized white socks and one small purple one are hanging, remind you that one in every 10 children in the world is born prematurely and are the symbol of this day.

