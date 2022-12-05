The former tronista of Men and Women flew to Dubai to relax, but her vacation turned into a nightmare. The influencer, currently pregnant, was hospitalized due to how bad she was. Here’s what happened.

She had treated herself to a stay in Dubai with her daughter Anastasia and her partner Gian Maria Di Gregorio before the next birth, but it turned out badly. Ludovica Valli lived nightmarish days in the Middle East, characterized by malaise, with fever, cough, sore throat. After making sure he wasn’t Covid, she was so sick that she preferred to return to Italy.

The influencer and former tronista of U&DProgram of Maria De Filippi, made it known on social media that despite the days passing by, she is still very ill and that her daughter, little Anastasia, is starting to show the same symptoms as her. There is a lot of concern about her health.

As it reports TgCom24Valli had gone to the hospital to pay a visit as she was not feeling well.

“I was running out of air, I couldn’t breathe well. Yesterday evening the doctor also visited me … He gave me another swab, fortunately negative, he told us that this bad flu is circulating here in Dubai.

In theory he also found a strong inflammation of the pharynx, in practice as we return to Italy I will do further tests. Not being able to take practically anything because I’m pregnantboth tonight and this morning they gave me an IV. Can’t wait to come back to our home. This all seems like a nightmare to me.”.

“I can no longer see the end of this hallucinatory period”

After returning to Italy to feel safer thanks to the care of her family, his daughter Anastasiastill very small, started showing the same symptoms of the mother. Ludovica, worried, vented on social media:

“I won’t tell you in what conditions we left to return to Italy, but finally yesterday evening we arrived at our house. And finally, too baby is very, very sick. Same as me, same symptoms and same pains. Fever, an inhuman cough, breath coming and going and an insane pain in my throat.

This morning we’re starting a cure for her too. I would have liked to update you sooner, actually, I’m very sorry, but believe me… seeing her like this and me in pieces for days, I didn’t even have the strength to pick up the phone.

Ah, I was also left without a voice, completely, that’s why instead of ′′ telling you ′′ as I often do in my stories, I’m writing to you. I really, really need to recover, I’m still very sick, and most of all, Anastasia needs me as much right now as I need her.”

The words were followed by a photo of her daughter with a red face. “These were baby’s conditions last night, after a 6-hour flight where, despite having taken all the medicines prescribed by her pediatrician, cough and fever didn’t let her stay for a second, I won’t tell you what a pain to see her like thisI cried with her yesterday. I felt so helpless, useless.

Anyway, let’s think positive, this morning she too started a treatment. We will slowly make it. I won’t deny it’s a bit difficult, I’ve been sick for days, I’m exhausted”.

The influencer concluded the story by explaining that he also had excruciating pain in his right ear:

“It didn’t end there…tonight I also got a severe pain in right earand beyond the pain I hardly hear it anymore. That’s why I can’t even concentrate on something, or talk to someone, it’s a terrible annoyance.

I slept for maybe half an hour, between cough, throat, ear and poor baby to check. She just visited my ENT, do you want to know? I no longer see the end of this hallucinatory period. I have a completely inflamed ear membrane. Crazy pain. So, more cortisone for me and another antibiotic cure.”